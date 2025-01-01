Join the YouTube
community
Ready to learn, connect, and grow alongside other creators? YouTube offers lots of opportunities to get involved with the wider community and reach new creative heights.
Be a part of the
creator community
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Join the Collective
The Creator Collective is your backstage pass to a global creator party 🎉 From neighborhood meetups to epic international gatherings, you’ll find new friends, fresh ideas, and tools to grow your business.
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Help us make YouTube
even better
Your voice helps shape YouTube. Jump into our creator research studies to share your thoughts, spark new ideas, and help shape a platform that works better for you.
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Connect and learn
The YouTube Help Community forum is our official peer-to-peer support space where creators and viewers can ask questions, share tips, and help each other out along the way.
Explore YouTube
programs and initiatives
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YouTube Giving
Allows eligible Creators to fundraise for nonprofits by adding the donate button to their videos and live streams, so viewers can donate directly on the video watch page or in live chat.
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YouTube Contributors
A global community of passionate creators who share their YouTube knowledge and help millions of people use and create on the platform—powered by TeamYouTube.
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YouTube Creator Awards
Reaching subscriber milestones is a big deal, and creators deserve to be recognized.