Everything you need to create on YouTube
No matter what kind of information, advice, or help you’re looking for, this is the spot.
Introducing YouTube Shorts
YouTube Shorts make creating and watching videos on YouTube easier than ever. They’re made for mobile, allowing you to shoot, scroll, and share right from your phone.Learn more about Shorts
Top questions
Creators have questions and we’ve got answers. We compiled the most common questions we get with answers, plus links to helpful how tos and help center articles. So you can get all the info you need, fast.
There are a few ways to get started on YouTube. We offer up different formats and functionalities, giving you the flexibility to create everything from Shorts, which are vertical videos that run 60 seconds or less, to longer form videos.
No matter what you’re creating, you’ll need to start by creating a YouTube Channel.
- First you need to sign into YouTube using a Google Account.
- Once you’re signed in, click ‘Create Account’, and choose whether it’s for you or for your business.
- You can then create a YouTube channel on your account, upload videos, leave comments, and create Shorts and playlists.
Next, you’ll want to upload your videos!
- Uploading is easy. You just sign into your YouTube account and then click on the “Create” icon.
- If you’re planning to upload a longer form video, select “upload video” and then choose your desired video file - you can upload 15 files at a time!
- If you’d like to upload a YouTube Short, you’ll need to be signed into YouTube mobile, where you’ll tap ‘Create’ and then ‘Create a Short’. From here you can either upload a video from your camera roll or create using our suite of lightweight tools.
Growing your channel is all about creating videos viewers want to watch and accurately presenting them to the audience. When doing so, here’s a few tips to keep in mind.
With each video, think carefully about the title, description, and thumbnail you plan to use - these should all accurately reflect your content and let viewers know what they can expect from the video. If you’re a Shorts creator, think about how the first 1-2 seconds of your content can grab viewers scrolling through the video feed!
Once you’ve got viewers watching, you can redirect their attention via hashtags, playlists, cards, end screens, and more.
YouTube Studio is your home base for posting videos and making edits to your channel. To update your channel’s basic info like name, profile picture, and banner, just log in and tap ‘Customisation’ to see your options.
You can also make changes to your channel using the Studio Mobile app. You can tap ‘Your Channel’ and then ‘Edit Channel’ to update and edit how your channel looks to your viewers. Note that you can only change your channel’s name three times every 90 days.
Promoting your videos is all about getting the word out there. On YouTube, you can use tools like cards, end screens, Stories, and Community Posts to drive viewers to a specific piece of content!
Off-platform, think about promoting your videos on your socials and relevant communities, podcasts, or platforms that align with your content and your intended audience.
Our search and discovery systems are built to find videos that match viewers’ individual interests. We recommend videos based on things such as: what your audience watches and doesn’t watch, how much time they spend watching, what they like and dislike, if they mark a video as ‘not interested’, and on satisfaction surveys.
So, rather than trying trying to find a secret code to these systems, focus instead on making videos that you think will resonate with your audience. A great tool here is YouTube Analytics, which provides data that can help you understand how your existing content is performing and provide insights for future videos!
There are a few ways to get started on YouTube. We offer up different formats and functionalities, giving you the flexibility to create everything from Shorts, which are vertical videos that run 60 seconds or less, to longer form videos.
No matter what you’re creating, you’ll need to start by creating a YouTube Channel.
- First you need to sign into YouTube using a Google Account.
- Once you’re signed in, click ‘Create Account’, and choose whether it’s for you or for your business.
- You can then create a YouTube channel on your account, upload videos, leave comments, and create Shorts and playlists.
Next, you’ll want to upload your videos!
- Uploading is easy. You just sign into your YouTube account and then click on the “Create” icon.
- If you’re planning to upload a longer form video, select “upload video” and then choose your desired video file - you can upload 15 files at a time!
- If you’d like to upload a YouTube Short, you’ll need to be signed into YouTube mobile, where you’ll tap ‘Create’ and then ‘Create a Short’. From here you can either upload a video from your camera roll or create using our suite of lightweight tools.
Growing your channel is all about creating videos viewers want to watch and accurately presenting them to the audience. When doing so, here’s a few tips to keep in mind.
With each video, think carefully about the title, description, and thumbnail you plan to use - these should all accurately reflect your content and let viewers know what they can expect from the video. If you’re a Shorts creator, think about how the first 1-2 seconds of your content can grab viewers scrolling through the video feed!
Once you’ve got viewers watching, you can redirect their attention via hashtags, playlists, cards, end screens, and more.
YouTube Studio is your home base for posting videos and making edits to your channel. To update your channel’s basic info like name, profile picture, and banner, just log in and tap ‘Customisation’ to see your options.
You can also make changes to your channel using the Studio Mobile app. You can tap ‘Your Channel’ and then ‘Edit Channel’ to update and edit how your channel looks to your viewers. Note that you can only change your channel’s name three times every 90 days.
Promoting your videos is all about getting the word out there. On YouTube, you can use tools like cards, end screens, Stories, and Community Posts to drive viewers to a specific piece of content!
Off-platform, think about promoting your videos on your socials and relevant communities, podcasts, or platforms that align with your content and your intended audience.
Our search and discovery systems are built to find videos that match viewers’ individual interests. We recommend videos based on things such as: what your audience watches and doesn’t watch, how much time they spend watching, what they like and dislike, if they mark a video as ‘not interested’, and on satisfaction surveys.
So, rather than trying trying to find a secret code to these systems, focus instead on making videos that you think will resonate with your audience. A great tool here is YouTube Analytics, which provides data that can help you understand how your existing content is performing and provide insights for future videos!
Resources
Learn
From getting started to improving your channel’s performance, these resources help you continue to learn and grow.
Updates, news, and education from experts and Creators.
Support
If you have a problem, we’re here to help you solve it. Fix upload problems, troubleshoot account issues, and more.
Get the breakdown on topics most important to Creators.
The place to ask questions and provide feedback.
Connect
Ask questions, find answers, and understand more about YouTube via our social channels and email.
The latest tools, tips, and inspiration for Creators like you.
Real-time answers. Available in: English, Español, Português, Deutsch, Français, Pусский, 日本語, and Bahasa Indonesia.
Get the latest information and resources in your inbox.