Creator Basics: How to Set Up and Customize Your Channel

There are a few ways to get started on YouTube. We offer up different formats and functionalities, giving you the flexibility to create everything from Shorts, which are vertical videos that run 60 seconds or less, to longer form videos.

No matter what you’re creating, you’ll need to start by creating a YouTube Channel.

First you need to sign into YouTube using a Google Account.

Once you’re signed in, click ‘Create Account’, and choose whether it’s for you or for your business.

You can then create a YouTube channel on your account, upload videos, leave comments, and create Shorts and playlists.

Next, you’ll want to upload your videos!