Every day, millions of people come to YouTube to be informed, inspired, or just plain delighted. Over time, questions have come up about how YouTube works, so we’ve created this site to provide some answers - and explain what we’re doing to foster a responsible platform the users, creators, and artists who make up our community can rely on.
Making YouTube safer
At the heart of our approach are the four Rs - we Remove content that violates our policies, Reduce the spread of harmful misinformation and borderline material, Raise up authoritative sources for news and information, and Reward trusted Creators.
Making YouTube more secure
Whatever you’re looking for on YouTube, we want you to find peace of mind while you’re there.
We want you to have the best possible experience while you’re using YouTube. So our products help you find what you’re looking for and stay in control of what you see. Meanwhile, our policies explain what you can and cannot do while you’re there, so everyone plays by the same rules.
Find out more about how we’re progressing on our commitment to responsibility and the impact that YouTube has on culture, society, and local economies.