Jump to content

Ever wonder
how YouTube works?

Every day, millions of people come to YouTube to be informed, inspired, or just plain delighted. Over time, questions have come up about how YouTube works, so we’ve created this site to provide some answers - and explain what we’re doing to foster a responsible platform the users, creators, and artists who make up our community can rely on.

Our commitments
Discover what we’re doing for our community

Making YouTube safer

At the heart of our approach are the four Rs - we Remove content that violates our policies, Reduce the spread of harmful misinformation and borderline material, Raise up authoritative sources for news and information, and Reward trusted Creators.

Managing harmful content
Curbing extremist content
Fostering child safety
Preventing bias
Standing up to hate
Sharing revenue
Fighting misinformation
Supporting political integrity
Responding to COVID-19

Making YouTube more secure

Whatever you’re looking for on YouTube, we want you to find peace of mind while you’re there.

Protecting user data
Safeguarding copyright
Promoting digital wellbeing
Our products and policies

We want you to have the best possible experience while you’re using YouTube. So our products help you find what you’re looking for and stay in control of what you see. Meanwhile, our policies explain what you can and cannot do while you’re there, so everyone plays by the same rules.

Read on to find out how each of our products and policies work.

Product features
YouTube Search
Recommended videos
News and information
Monetization for Creators
YouTube Live
Privacy controls
Ad Settings
Parental controls
Autoplay
Rules and policies
Policies overview
Community Guidelines
Copyright
Monetization policies
Legal removals
Product features
YouTube Search
Recommended videos
News and information
Monetization for Creators
YouTube Live
User settings
Privacy controls
Ad Settings
Parental controls
Autoplay
Rules and policies
Policies overview
Community Guidelines
Copyright
Monetization policies
Legal removals
Our progress and impact

Find out more about how we’re progressing on our commitment to responsibility and the impact that YouTube has on culture, society, and local economies.

Responsibility through the years

A year by year history of how we've been building a more responsible platform.

Learn more

Progress on managing harmful content

Key data points to show you how we're enforcing our policies on harmful content.

Learn more

Our impact

Stories about how some of YouTube’s creative entrepreneurs are transforming their lives and communities.

Learn more

Culture and trends

Data, current trends, and records that help you better understand the next generation of Creators and artists.

Learn more

Advancing sustainability

The innovations and investments behind Google and YouTube's plan for a carbon-free future.

Learn more