Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
XFL
Videos
Playlists
Community
Channels
About
Home
Trending
History
Get YouTube Premium
Get YouTube TV
Best of YouTube
Music
Sports
Gaming
Movies
TV Shows
News
Live
Spotlight
360° Video
Browse channels
Sign in now to see your channels and recommendations!
Sign in
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
XFL
XFL
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
4,917
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Home
Videos
Playlists
Community
Channels
About
The vision for XFL in 2020
61,937 views
10 months ago
Football is reimagined in 2020 with the new XFL. This is its vision.
Subscribe to The XFL on YouTube: Subscribe to The XFL on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/xfl...
...
Follow The XFL on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/xfl
Follow The XFL on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/xfl
Follow The XFL on Twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/xfl...
Show less
Read more
#XFL2020
Play all
The XFL will deliver a fan-centric, innovative experience, including shorter, fast-paced games.
1:07
Play next
Play now
XFL names league Commissioner and CEO
- Duration: 67 seconds.
XFL
6 months ago
15,461 views
Former NFL and NCAA executive and quarterback Oliver Luck has been named the XFL’s Commissioner & CEO. The new XFL kicks off in early 2020 and will deliver a fan-centric, innovative experience, inc...
0:34
Play next
Play now
XFL | Football Reimagined: Goals
- Duration: 34 seconds.
XFL
2 months ago
1,662 views
1:27
Play next
Play now
XFL | Football Reimagined: Getting Involved
- Duration: 87 seconds.
XFL
2 months ago
1,506 views
1:15
Play next
Play now
XFL | Football Reimagined: Gameplay
- Duration: 75 seconds.
XFL
2 months ago
3,846 views
Show more
This item has been hidden
The Official XFL Announcement
Play all
Get ready for the greatest comeback in sports history. The XFL returns in 2020.
25:40
Play next
Play now
Official XFL Announcement with Vince McMahon
- Duration: 25 minutes.
XFL
70,121 views
Streamed 10 months ago
CC
1:00
Play next
Play now
The vision for XFL in 2020
- Duration: 60 seconds.
XFL
61,937 views
10 months ago
This item has been hidden
Featured Channels
Alpha Entertainment
- Channel
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
Related channels
XFL 2001
- Channel
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
KTO
- Channel
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
WWE
- Channel
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
NFL
- Channel
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
UrinatingTree
- Channel
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
Company Man
- Channel
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...