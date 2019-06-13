Le Sommer rescues Les Bleus | Women’s World Cup Daily

Published on Jun 13, 2019

Eugenie Le Sommer's late penalty saw France make it two out of two, Nabil travelled to Valenciennes to take in Germany's victory over Spain and Asisat Oshoala clinched victory for Nigeria over Korea Republic on Day 6 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™.



Tatiyana and Nabil will be here every day, bringing you the ultimate World Cup experience. All the goals, all the action and all the excitement! #WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC



Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019



More FIFA Women’s World Cup highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Women’s World Cup Daily: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



MUSIC:

ANW2487_86_Go Downtown 2

ANW2099_14_Momentum- 7