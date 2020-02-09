Blac Chyna Makes RANDOM Appearance At 2020 Oscars!

Published on Feb 9, 2020

Blac Chyna just made her Oscars night debut on the 2020 red carpet and the internet is extremely confused.



As we all know, the Academy Awards celebrates the best in film and is mostly attended by the top movie and TV stars.



And while every year there are some surprises on the red carpet, this year a lot of people were all completely shocked when Blac Chyna arrived.



And not only did she attend the red carpet but she was one of the very first to arrive with some of the night’s red carpet hosts like Billy Porter and Lily Aldridge.



Chyna was wearing this plunging black velvet gown with a thigh-high slit.



And to say the internet had questions would be an understatement. Chyna is not presenting at the Academy Awards and she was not in any of the nominated films.



So fans are taking to Twitter wondering why on earth Chyna was at the Oscars.



One person wrote quote, “Why is Blac Chyna at the oscars?! If they’re just giving invites to anyone, can I get one next year please? #Oscar2020 #carrieforoscars2021”



Another wrote quote, “How tf did Blac Chyna finesse her way into the #Oscars?!”



And another wrote quote, “This has me more perplexed than a crossword puzzle in the Sunday newspaper.”



And while Chyna has not spoken out about why she’s at the Oscars, she did share some videos of her look and her glam on her Instagram Story.



And while the internet is confused as to why she is at the event, her fans are loving her red carpet look.



One person wrote quote, “START THE CAMERAS DEADASS....queen blac chyna made it to the #Oscar2020”



Another wrote quote, “Blac Chyna is serving fierceness on the #Oscars red carpet!”



And another fan said quote, “Do you know what Blac Chyna is doing in the #Oscars ??? Well.. i think she is just having a good time there . So let her enjoy the night and don't try to drag her”



But this wasn’t the only award show Blac Chyna was at this year.



She also attended the Grammys rocking another thigh high slit in this red sequined dress.



So clearly Chyna is having a great 2020 thus far, somehow attending all of the big nights in Hollywood and she’s slaying the red carpets.



