Billie Eilish & Brother DRAGGED For White Privilege!

Published on Feb 25, 2020

Finneas O’Connell as you would know is Billie Eilish’s brother just clapped back at trolls who attributed his and Billie’s success to their parent’s connections and his privilege! Some people really did just claim that Finneas and Billie Eilish are successful only because they were born and raised in LA and of their parent’s "connections" in the industry.In case you didn’t know, their parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell, have worked in the acting and film industries throughout their lives. But regardless of who they know, the amount of success Billie and Finneas have achieved is above and beyond what any connections could’ve gotten them.



