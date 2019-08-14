Deep Fried Corn, Hubei-style (椒盐玉米)

Published on Aug 14, 2019

Jiaoyan Corn! While this is usually translated as "salt and pepper" corn, we decided to go with 'deep fried corn' because this may or may not actually contain pepper (we'll explain in the recipe).



It's a pretty straightforward dish, so excuse the (quite lengthy) discussion on frying oil at the end of the video. I'll go into more detail in the notes below.



Written recipe'll be posted over on Reddit at the normal time, ~8am EST.



And check out our Patreon if you'd like to support the project!



http://www.patreon.com/ChineseCooking...



Outro Music: "Add And" by Broke For Free

https://soundcloud.com/broke-for-free



ABOUT US

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Learn how to cook real deal, authentic Chinese food! We post recipes every Tuesday (unless we happen to be travelling) :)



We're Steph and Chris - a food-obsessed couple that lives in Shenzhen, China. Steph is from Guangzhou and loves cooking food from throughout China - you'll usually be watching her behind the wok. Chris is a long-term expat from America that's been living in China and loving it for the last eleven years - you'll be listening to his explanations and recipe details, and doing some cooking at times as well.



This channel is all about learning how to cook the same taste that you'd get in China. Our goal for each video is to give you a recipe that would at least get you close to what's made by some of our favorite restaurants here. Because of that, our recipes are no-holds-barred Chinese when it comes to style and ingredients - but feel free to ask for tips about adaptations and sourcing too!