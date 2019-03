Published on Feb 22, 2019

Keep Empire Files independent and ad-free: https://www.patreon.com/empirefiles



On the eve of another US war for oil, Abby Martin debunks the most repeated myths about Venezuela and uncovers how US sanctions are crimes against humanity with UN Investigator and Human Rights Rapporteur Alfred De Zayas.



FOLLOW // @EmpireFiles // @AbbyMartin

LIKE // https://www.facebook.com/TheEmpireFiles