Published on Mar 20, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#NoahCentineo #ToAllTheBoys #AlexisRen



You guys… the moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here, we just got Noah Centineo’s phone number and my fingers are about to fall off from all the text messages i sent him!



What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and don’t worry Clevver isn’t going anywhere! We are still going to be delivering you all the celebrity news that you need to know, we are just going to be working from home and social distancing.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad