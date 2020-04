Published on Apr 1, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#Babyariel #JacobSartorius #youtube



After fans have been speculating whether Baby Ariel and Jacob Sartorius are actually dating, she addressed the rumors during a recent YouTube video. Baby Ariel is setting the record straight. Despite what you may have heard or continue to hear, Baby Ariel made it very clear that she and Jacob are nothing more than best friends.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr