Jungkook Fears Coronavirus Diagnosis But Tests Negative!

Published on May 20, 2020

BTS member Jungkook’s management has issued an official apology after he was spotted at a bar in South Korea with friends during the pandemic social distancing requirements.

What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News, and after one minor lapse in judgement, Jungkook is feeling deeply regretful.

Travel bans and quarantine restrictions may slowly start lifting in some areas around the world, but social distancing is still alive and well.


