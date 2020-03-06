Crispy Fried Chili Chips, Guizhou-style (香辣脆)

Published on Mar 6, 2020

Chili chips! Kind of my own translation there, but I think the shoe fits. Logic's the same: it's a crispy, salty, incredibly addictive snack. But getting there with hot chilis instead of something starchy like potato? Takes a bit of technique to get there.



We're doing the Guizhou variety here, but this's also a classic in Hunan. And really, it's a snack you can find in convenience stores throughout the country - especially in bagged form, they'll often contain fried peanuts too.



Link to the written recipe'll be here when I post it, ~7am EST.



And check out our Patreon if you'd like to support the project!



http://www.patreon.com/ChineseCooking...



Outro Music: "Add And" by Broke For Free

https://soundcloud.com/broke-for-free



ABOUT US

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Learn how to cook real deal, authentic Chinese food! We post recipes every Friday (unless we happen to be travelling) :)



We're Steph and Chris - a food-obsessed couple that lives in Shunde, China. Steph is from Guangzhou and loves cooking food from throughout China - you'll usually be watching her behind the wok. Chris is a long-term expat from America that's been living in China and loving it for the last eleven years - you'll be listening to his explanations and recipe details, and doing some cooking at times as well.



This channel is all about learning how to cook the same taste that you'd get in China. Our goal for each video is to give you a recipe that would at least get you close to what's made by some of our favorite restaurants here. Because of that, our recipes are no-holds-barred Chinese when it comes to style and ingredients - but feel free to ask for tips about adaptations and sourcing too!