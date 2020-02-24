‘Riverdale' Is LOSING 2 Major Characters!

Published on Feb 24, 2020

There’s a major shakeup coming to Riverdale! Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols -- AKA: FP Jones and Hermoine Lodge-- are leaving the CW show after 4 seasons.



What’s up guys, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. with Clevver News and Riverdale has been renewed for a 5th season, but will continue without Skeet and Marisol, who have been a part of the series since the very beginning in 2017.



In a statement to E! News, Skeet explained why he’s moving on from Riverdale:



He said quote, "I'm incredibly grateful for the friendships I've made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis. I'm proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I've decided that it's time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities."



Skeet recently wrapped up the film BIOS with Tom Hanks and will also appear in the upcoming Quibi series, #FreeRayShawn, out later this year.



As for Marisol, she is also excited for what the future holds. She told E News quote,



"I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family. We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future."



Marisol is appearing alongside Chris Rock and Samuel L Jackson in “Spiral,” out May 15th.



Ughh…. Is anyone just super sad over this news? What are we going to do without the F.P Jones’ truth bombs?



And who could forget this intense scene between Veronica’s parents?



I think it’s safe to say, Riverdale just won’t be the same.



But the series has already gone through some major changes in it’s four season run. Obviously, the entire cast and crew -- not to mention the fans -- were devastated over the sudden death of Luke Perry last year. The iconic actor, who starred in the original Beverly Hills 90210, suffered a stroke in March of 2019.



When Riverdale returned in the Fall, the series dedicated an entire episode to Perry which included this gut wrenching scene of how Archie learned his father had been struck and killed by a car trying to save another man’s life.



While nothing could possibly be worse than an actor passing during a series run, Riverdale fans may be dealing with another heartbreaking loss come season 5. There are rumors that Jughead, AKA Cole Sprouse, may also be exiting the hit CW show.



If you’re not up to date on Riverdale, just plug your ears for a quick second. Spoiler ahead!



The last time we saw Jughead, his friends were standing over his lifeless body deep in the woods. Archie confirms Jughead doesn’t have a pulse, as in he’s DEAD… which we all know could just be a cliffhanger. Riverdale has “killed off” several of their characters before, yet brings them back. BUT…



Now that Jughead’s dad, F.P., played by Skeet Ulrich, is officially leaving the series, there’s speculation that maybe Cole is leaving too… After all, we don’t yet know how the series is going to write off the character and for Jughead’s dad to just up and leave Riverdale for good, circumstances would have to be pretty bleak -- like say… the death of his son…



We’re not saying this is for certain, but having Veronica move on over to the Katy Keen universe does explain why we won’t be seeing any more of her mother on the series. Hey, at least she’s not dead...



And this also seems to fall in line with the popular online fan theory that season 5 will follow the main characters through their college years, or post-Riverdale. That plot provides an easy out for the parents and an exciting new world for our favorite characters.



But who’s to say really! All we know for sure is that Jughead and Veronica’s parents are OUT… we’re just going to have to wait and see what unfolds for season 5 of Riverdale, and who remains.



But we want to hear YOUR theories!



First, what do you make of Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols’ departure from Riverdale? Will you miss their characters? Or have you always been more invested in the highschooler’s storylines? Let us know in the comment section down below



And do you really think Jughead and Veronica could be exiting the show too?? Do you really think Riverdale would slash four main characters in a single season? Tell us your thoughts!



