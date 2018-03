Published on Mar 8, 2018

Chloe Kim is the present and the future of Women's Snowboarding. At the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, she was one of the favourites for the gold medal and with 98,25 points she set herself on top of the board and claimed the medal for the USA.



