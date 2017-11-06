Strangest Stranger Things Mash-Up Ever

Published on Nov 6, 2017

The new season of 'Stranger Things' came out, and it's very popular. It's a great combination of new and classic. The show is full of references from the 80s and now Netflix is taking that one step further with a new spin-off series that teams the kids from Hawkins, Indiana with two beloved characters from the past named Larry and Balki. #PerfectStrangerThings



YouTube Challenge - I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy 2017 https://youtu.be/bmCOjcaiXQM



SUBSCRIBE to get the latest #KIMMEL: http://bit.ly/JKLSubscribe



Watch Mean Tweets: http://bit.ly/KimmelMT10



Connect with Jimmy Kimmel Live Online:



Visit the Jimmy Kimmel Live WEBSITE: http://bit.ly/JKLWebsite

Like Jimmy Kimmel on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/KimmelFB

Like Jimmy Kimmel Live on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/JKLFacebook

Follow @JimmyKimmel on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/KimmelTW

Follow Jimmy Kimmel Live on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/JKLTwitter

Follow Jimmy Kimmel Live on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/JKLInstagram



About Jimmy Kimmel Live:



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy-winning "Jimmy Kimmel Live," ABC's late-night talk show.



"Jimmy Kimmel Live" is well known for its huge viral video successes with 5.6 billion views on YouTube alone.

Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include - Mean Tweets, Lie Witness News, Jimmy's Twerk Fail Prank, Unnecessary Censorship, YouTube Challenge, The Baby Bachelor, Movie: The Movie, Handsome Men's Club, Jimmy Kimmel Lie Detective and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum" and a Blurred Lines parody with Robin Thicke, Pharrell, Jimmy and his security guard Guillermo.

Now in its fifteenth season, Kimmel's guests have included: Johnny Depp, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Jennifer Aniston, Will Ferrell, Katy Perry, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, George Clooney, Larry David, Charlize Theron, Mark Wahlberg, Kobe Bryant, Steve Carell, Hugh Jackman, Kristen Wiig, Jeff Bridges, Jennifer Garner, Ryan Gosling, Bryan Cranston, Jamie Foxx, Amy Poehler, Ben Affleck, Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal, Oprah, and unfortunately Matt Damon.



Strangest Stanger Things Mash-Up Ever

https://youtu.be/ZUBuiLaToRM