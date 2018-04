Published on Apr 7, 2017

A congressman actually dares to question the officially sanctioned fake news narrative about the Syrian chemical weapons attack live on air...you will believe what happens next! Still, it's grimly amusing to watch an anchor's mind melt down on screen. For all the latest on the Syria strike investigation stay tuned to corbettreport.com.