NikkieTutorials CALLS OUT Ellen DeGeneres For 'Cold & Distant' Meeting!

Published on Mar 31, 2020

You know you’ve made it big when you make it onto The Ellen Show, but after NikkieTutorials’ first appearance on the daytime talk show, she’s opening up about why it wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. Ellen wasn’t as pleasant as she comes across our TV screens! I think it’s safe to say NikkieTutorials will be doing some permanent distancing from all things Ellen…



The unfortunate news comes just two months after Nikkie bravely shared her experience about coming out as transgender marking this appearance her first ever interview doing so.





