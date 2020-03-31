#ellendegeneres #nikkietutorials #theellenshow

NikkieTutorials CALLS OUT Ellen DeGeneres For 'Cold & Distant' Meeting!

Clevver News
4.65M
1,701 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 31, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#ellendegeneres #nikkietutorials #theellenshow

You know you’ve made it big when you make it onto The Ellen Show, but after NikkieTutorials’ first appearance on the daytime talk show, she’s opening up about why it wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. Ellen wasn’t as pleasant as she comes across our TV screens! I think it’s safe to say NikkieTutorials will be doing some permanent distancing from all things Ellen…

The unfortunate news comes just two months after Nikkie bravely shared her experience about coming out as transgender marking this appearance her first ever interview doing so.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to