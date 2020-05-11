Published on May 11, 2020

$30 Per Night Hotel in China (I didn't expect this!)



🏆 Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/c/JasonLightf...

🙏 Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/livinginchina...









☕ Buy us a coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/livingin...



👕 Merch - teespring.com/stores/living-in-china

📷 INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/livingin_ch...

📖 FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...



👍 Thanks for watching! See you in the next one!