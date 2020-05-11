Kunming

$30 Per Night Hotel in China (I didn't expect this!)

Living in China
17.9K
121 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 11, 2020

$30 Per Night Hotel in China (I didn't expect this!)

🏆 Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/c/JasonLightf...
🙏 Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/livinginchina...




☕ Buy us a coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/livingin...

👕 Merch - teespring.com/stores/living-in-china
📷 INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/livingin_ch...
📖 FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

👍 Thanks for watching! See you in the next one!

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to