The emotional five-year wait for USA Bobsled to receive Sochi silver | Take the Podium

Olympic
Published on Apr 11, 2020

After finishing 3rd at Sochi 2014, the United States two-man and four-man bobsleigh teams finally received their upgraded silver medals following disqualifications due to doping. The parents of late driver Steven Holcomb, who passed away in 2017, accepted his medals on his behalf.

Clean athletes are finally awarded their rightful Olympic medal following the disqualification of doped athletes:




