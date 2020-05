Published on May 11, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#KhloeKardashians #KourtneyKardashian #MasonDisick #KhloeTPsKourtney #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians





Khloe Kardashian and Mason Disick pulled a major prank on Kourtney over the weekend when they toilet-papered her home, and the entire thing was filmed on camera, buuuut given the current circumstances, people are PISSED!





In case you haven’t been to a grocery store lately, finding a pack of toilet paper is like finding a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. No joke.







For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad