Abstract: The Art of Design | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Netflix US & Canada 1,368,1071M
516,313 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jan 18, 2017

Meet eight of the most creative thinkers and imaginative minds working in the world of art and design today in the new Netflix original documentary series, Abstract: The Art of Design.

Journey through their creative process, explore their work, and discover how their innovative designs have profoundly affected our every day lives. Abstract: The Art of Design is now streaming only on Netflix.

Watch Abstract: The Art of Design: http://www.netflix.com/title/80057883

SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7

About Netflix:
Netflix is the world’s leading Internet television network with over 93.8 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Connect with Netflix Online:
Visit Netflix WEBSITE: http://nflx.it/29BcWb5
Like Netflix on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/29kkAtN
Follow Netflix on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/29gswqd
Follow Netflix on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/29oO4UP
Follow Netflix on TUMBLR: http://bit.ly/29kkemT


http://youtube.com/netflix

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to