Published on Jul 13, 2017

In 2014, a group of armed Ukrainian civilians known as the Azov Battalion banded together to fight pro-Russian separatists for control of the country. Three years later, they’ve been absorbed by the National Guard of Ukraine, and when they’re not engaged in the ongoing conflict, they run an annual children’s summer camp featuring pro-Ukrainian campfire songs, rigorous military drills, and a hardline stance on national identity.



Ukraine's Hyper-Nationalist Military Summer Camp for Kids | NBC Left Field