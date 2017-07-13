In 2014, a group of armed Ukrainian civilians known as the Azov Battalion banded together to fight pro-Russian separatists for control of the country. Three years later, they’ve been absorbed by the National Guard of Ukraine, and when they’re not engaged in the ongoing conflict, they run an annual children’s summer camp featuring pro-Ukrainian campfire songs, rigorous military drills, and a hardline stance on national identity.
Filmed and produced by:
Spike Johnson
Alex Masi
Michiel Driebergen
Ukraine's Hyper-Nationalist Military Summer Camp for Kids | NBC Left Field