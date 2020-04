Published on Apr 21, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#JeffreeStar #JeffreeStarApproved #JeffreeStarCosmetics



Jeffree Star has been receiving some backlash online for both possible mistreatment of his dogs and whether or not he’s been social distancing the correct way. But it seems like he has no time for the haters right now because he’s been clapping back left and right.



What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News bringing you all the latest news updates you need to know and it seems like Jeffree Star can’t catch a break lately.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad