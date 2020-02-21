Vanessa Hudgens Spotted 'Dirty Dancing' With Broadway Star!

Published on Feb 21, 2020

We all know that Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend of around 9 years Austin Butler split up last month, but the breakup hasn’t stopped Vanessa from living her best life. She’s single and ready to mingle!



What’s up? I’m Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and if you are a fan of Vanessa Hudgens you know that she’s been doing the absolute most since she and Austin Butler broke up.



Whether that’s posting on her Instagram or dating other guys, she has been living her best life and we are so here for it.



Because at first we were really sad about this split!



At the time, a source told People that Vanessa and Austin decided to call things off because of their incompatible schedules.



They said quote, “They really loved each other and have been through some of their toughest life moments together. Busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship. They were a wonderful couple, and it’s really sad that it didn’t work out.”



So it’s nice to see that Vanessa seems to be happy and able to have some fun since the break up.



And let’s start with her IG posts, don’t worry, we will get to all the potential new relationship tea in a bit.



If you’re an avid follower of Vanessa’s you know that her #ThirstyThursday content has been getting us all through the week.



Vanessa hasn’t been afraid to own her newfound singleless and share a thirst trap or two or three since her breakup.



She’s been keeping the weekly tradition going for the last few weeks and this week was no exception.



Just yesterday she posted this fierce fitness pic and wrote quote, “Look how sweaty she is.... she must be #THIRSTYthursday bahahahahahaha”



And then shortly after Vanessa shared this bikini pic and wrote quote, “Thursday’s. Am I right” with a winking emoji.





And earlier this month she shared these lingerie photos for her Thirsty Thursday moment.



So like we said before, she is living her best life and owning her confidence in this moment, so we have no choice but to stan.



I want to know what you guys think about Vanessa’s Thirsty Thursday posts though. Are you loving the new tradition? Or is it a little too much for you?



Get the conversation started down in the comments below.



But we also have to talk about Vanessa's potential new love interests.



She hasn’t just been living it up on social media, she’s also been putting herself out there in the dating world again.



Most recently, according to Page Six, Vanessa was spotted out getting down on the dance floor with ‘West Side Story’ star Dharon E. Jones, who she follows on Instagram.



They were both out celebrating Dharon’s Broadway debut at the show’s opening night party and sources said that the two were dancing together into the wee hours of the night.



They said quote, “Dharon and the newly single Vanessa weren’t exactly shy about their bumping and grinding — eventually winding up on a raised platform doing their best go-go moves for a cheering crowd.”



The source also added that the pair later looked like they were exchanging phone numbers.



And we just want to point out that we are just the messenger here, just because they are dancing and exchanging numbers doesn’t mean they are dating.



It’s totally possible they are just friends, I know I dance with my friends that are girls and we are just friends.



But Vanessa doesn’t seem to be ready to be tied down to just one man. And this makes sense, after all, she did just get out of an almost 9 year relationship.



Just last month People Magazine reported that Vanessa was seeing Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma, though they weren’t rushing into things.



A source told them that quote, “They’re seeing each other, but taking things slow and just having fun at this stage.”



Last month, they were seen out to dinner together in New York City. Then the next night, Vanessa was seen cheering on Kuzma at his game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.



Kuzma then posted a photo of himself on the court and captioned it "Yeaaaa we like thattttt"





But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.



Do you ship Vanessa with either Dharon E. Jones or Kyle Kuzma? Or do you live for single Vanessa?



Let me know down in the comments below.



Thanks for hanging with me here on Clevver News. I’m Emile Ennis Jr. and I’ll see ya next time!







