Leigh-Anne Pinnock DOESN'T CARE About Losing Fans!

Published on Jun 11, 2020

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock is opening up in a new interview about continuing the fight for justice and racial equality amid the Black Lives Matter movement Now more than ever before just goes to show that educating ourselves on social injustice and systemic racism is VITAL for the future of our society, and that silence is only contributing to the issue. . Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_KAi...



Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



More from Clevver News:

Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...

YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...

Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV



Follow our hosts!

Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad



#LittleMix #LeighAnnePinnock