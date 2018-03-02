HYUNDAI Anatomy of a Goal - CARLOS ALBERTO (BRA) 1970

Published on Mar 2, 2018

One of the greatest team goals of all time is given the modern day analysis treatment - nine passes, incredible skill and Carlos Alberto’s unforgettable strike.



The best ever #WorldCup goal? Comment below!



