Joseph's Machines
Joseph's Machines
Uploads
Play all
4:15
The Dinner Feeder - How To Get More Work Done At Dinner
- Duration: 4 minutes, 15 seconds.
3,946,651 views
2 months ago
11:16
The Santa Catcher Machine | What's Your Problem
- Duration: 11 minutes, 16 seconds.
313,676 views
4 months ago
CC
5:25
How to Tidy Your Room in 10 Seconds | What's Your Problem?
- Duration: 5 minutes, 25 seconds.
1,264,205 views
5 months ago
CC
4:34
Make Your Own Grape-Feeder | What's Your Problem?
- Duration: 4 minutes, 34 seconds.
164,300 views
6 months ago
9:13
The Sibling Distractor | Joseph's Machines
- Duration: 9 minutes, 13 seconds.
1,639,824 views
6 months ago
CC
6:31
The Compost Thrower | What's Your Problem?
- Duration: 6 minutes, 31 seconds.
146,560 views
7 months ago
CC
5:20
The Dish Doer | What's Your Problem?
- Duration: 5 minutes, 20 seconds.
579,485 views
7 months ago
CC
7:55
Hands-Free Snacking | What's Your Problem?
- Duration: 7 minutes, 55 seconds.
1,392,224 views
8 months ago
CC
10:10
Lunchbox Bully Revenge | What's Your Problem?
- Duration: 10 minutes, 10 seconds.
394,119 views
8 months ago
CC
7:40
The Sun Blocker | What's Your Problem?
- Duration: 7 minutes, 40 seconds.
996,134 views
9 months ago
CC
1:10
Cat Feeder Machine (Short Version)
- Duration: 70 seconds.
379,032 views
9 months ago
9:45
The Cat Feeder | What's Your Problem?
- Duration: 9 minutes, 45 seconds.
625,517 views
9 months ago
CC
Joseph's Biggest and Best Machines
Play all
New to the channel? Start here!
2:16
The Lunch Feeder - How To Be More Productive at Work
- Duration: 2 minutes, 16 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
75,235,910 views
1 year ago
4:15
The Dinner Feeder - How To Get More Work Done At Dinner
- Duration: 4 minutes, 15 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
3,946,651 views
2 months ago
4:27
- Duration: 4 minutes, 27 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
Joseph's Machines
12,446,649 views
1 year ago
2:43
The Cake Server | Joseph's Most Complex Machine Ever
- Duration: 2 minutes, 43 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
20,277,684 views
2 years ago
3:38
The Dresser - Rube Goldberg Machine for Getting Dressed | Joseph's Machines
- Duration: 3 minutes, 38 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
4,741,703 views
4 years ago
2:08
The Page Turner | Rube Goldberg | Joseph's Machines
- Duration: 2 minutes, 8 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
10,718,111 views
8 years ago
CC
1:45
The Cocktail Maker (Rube Goldberg) | Joseph's Machines
- Duration: 105 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
984,915 views
11 years ago
2:36
Creme That Egg! | How To Squish A Creme Egg! | Joseph's Machines
- Duration: 2 minutes, 36 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
3,146,844 views
12 years ago
Life Devices (Solutions to Daily Annoyances)
Play all
Everyday problems solved with Joseph's Machines
2:38
3 Eating Inventions - For Chips, M&Ms and Watermelon
- Duration: 2 minutes, 38 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
2,940,653 views
1 year ago
5:39
Xmas Ham Slicer & Card Writer
- Duration: 5 minutes, 39 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
2,716,705 views
1 year ago
4:24
Terrifying Automatic Hair Cutter | Most Dangerous Machine Yet? | Life Device #6 | Joseph's Machines
- Duration: 4 minutes, 24 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
671,148 views
1 year ago
4:48
Cricket Contraptions | How To Play Cricket Alone | Joseph's Machines
- Duration: 4 minutes, 48 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
759,008 views
2 years ago
4:57
How to Wrap a Gift in 10 Seconds & Decorate a Tree! | Joseph's Machines
- Duration: 4 minutes, 57 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
761,054 views
2 years ago
2:02
The Turkey Stuffer | Life Device #5 | Joseph's Machines
- Duration: 2 minutes, 2 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
3,439,850 views
3 years ago
CC
1:52
The Sauce Squirter | Life Device #4 | Joseph's Machines
- Duration: 112 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
4,408,380 views
3 years ago
CC
2:10
The Tooth Brusher | Life Device #3 | Joseph's Machines
- Duration: 2 minutes, 10 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
5,623,089 views
3 years ago
CC
2:13
The Power Nap Machine | Life Device #2 | Joseph's Machines
- Duration: 2 minutes, 13 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
7,657,178 views
3 years ago
CC
2:12
The Stamp Licker | Life Device #1 | Joseph's Machines
- Duration: 2 minutes, 12 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
1,750,881 views
3 years ago
CC
Jiwi's Machines - Episodes
Play all
A four-part web series packed with physical comedy and mechanical mayhem.
► Subscribe so that you never miss a new one!
http://bit.ly/2vVFVQe
5:13
Crumbs! - Jiwi's Machines - FULL EPISODE
- Duration: 5 minutes, 13 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
15,305,546 views
4 years ago
CC
8:37
It Has a Virus! - Jiwi's Machines - FULL EPISODE
- Duration: 8 minutes, 37 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
3,984,344 views
4 years ago
CC
8:03
Changing the Lightbulb | Jiwi's Machines | FULL EPISODE
- Duration: 8 minutes, 3 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
2,233,322 views
4 years ago
CC
10:57
Recipe for Disaster | Jiwi's Machines | FULL EPISODE
- Duration: 10 minutes, 57 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
2,286,220 views
4 years ago
CC
1:31
Opening Presents Early! | Christmas Special | Jiwi's Machines
- Duration: 91 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
762,012 views
4 years ago
What's Your Problem? The Series
Play all
What's Your Problem? is a series in which Joseph and his team attempt to solve really annoying problems.
9:45
The Cat Feeder | What's Your Problem?
- Duration: 9 minutes, 45 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
625,517 views
9 months ago
CC
7:40
The Sun Blocker | What's Your Problem?
- Duration: 7 minutes, 40 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
996,134 views
9 months ago
CC
7:55
Hands-Free Snacking | What's Your Problem?
- Duration: 7 minutes, 55 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
1,392,224 views
8 months ago
CC
10:10
Lunchbox Bully Revenge | What's Your Problem?
- Duration: 10 minutes, 10 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
394,119 views
8 months ago
CC
5:20
The Dish Doer | What's Your Problem?
- Duration: 5 minutes, 20 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
579,485 views
7 months ago
CC
6:31
The Compost Thrower | What's Your Problem?
- Duration: 6 minutes, 31 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
146,560 views
7 months ago
CC
9:13
The Sibling Distractor | Joseph's Machines
- Duration: 9 minutes, 13 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
1,639,824 views
6 months ago
CC
5:25
How to Tidy Your Room in 10 Seconds | What's Your Problem?
- Duration: 5 minutes, 25 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
1,264,205 views
5 months ago
CC
11:16
The Santa Catcher Machine | What's Your Problem
- Duration: 11 minutes, 16 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
313,676 views
4 months ago
CC
Jiwi's Machines - Science Extras
Play all
Explore the science behind the machines. Learn with Luke and Jiwi the incredible scientific tricks that make Jiwi's Machines possible.
► Subscribe so that you never miss a new one!
http://bit.ly/2vVFVQe
1:59
Fun with Knots - Jiwi's Machines Ep. 1 - SCIENCE EXTRA
- Duration: 119 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
885,600 views
4 years ago
CC
0:59
Newton's Cradle - Jiwi's Machines Ep. 1 - SCIENCE EXTRA
- Duration: 59 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
1,147,289 views
4 years ago
CC
1:11
Toast Bite - Jiwi's Machines Ep. 1 - SCIENCE EXTRA
- Duration: 71 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
765,724 views
4 years ago
CC
1:17
Center of Gravity - Jiwi's Machines Ep. 2 - SCIENCE EXTRA
- Duration: 77 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
77,786 views
4 years ago
CC
1:32
Cup Friction - Jiwi's Machines Ep. 2 - SCIENCE EXTRA
- Duration: 92 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
102,932 views
4 years ago
1:01
Pulley Power - Jiwi's Machines Ep. 2 - SCIENCE EXTRA
- Duration: 61 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
56,179 views
4 years ago
CC
1:10
The Lever | Jiwi's Machines Ep 3 | Science Extra
- Duration: 70 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
33,791 views
4 years ago
CC
1:45
The Wheel & Axle | Jiwi's Machines Ep 3 | Science Extra
- Duration: 105 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
77,592 views
4 years ago
CC
1:02
See-Saw Surprise | Jiwi's Machines Ep 3 | Science Extra
- Duration: 62 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
468,148 views
4 years ago
0:40
Chocolate Dominoes | Jiwi's Machines Ep 4 | Science Extra
- Duration: 40 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
1,273,389 views
4 years ago
CC
0:52
Air Force | Jiwi's Machines Ep 4 | Science Extra
- Duration:
Joseph's Machines
60,777 views
4 years ago
CC
1:22
Inclined Plane | Jiwi's Machines Ep 4 | Science Extra
- Duration: 82 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
42,687 views
4 years ago
CC
Jiwi's Machines - Behind The Scenes
Play all
How many fails!? Discover the blood, sweat and tears that went into making Jiwi's Machines.
2:50
Filming the Breakfast Machine - Jiwi's Machines - BEHIND THE SCENES
- Duration: 2 minutes, 50 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
52,258 views
4 years ago
1:21
Axe to the Mac | Jiwi's Machines Ep 2 | BEHIND THE SCENES
- Duration: 81 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
46,627 views
4 years ago
6:05
How To Get A Parrot Eat A Grape! | Jiwi's Machines Ep 3 | Behind The Scenes
- Duration: 6 minutes, 5 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
52,158 views
4 years ago
3:41
Eating Lots Of Cake! | Jiwi's Machines Ep 4 | Behind The Scenes
- Duration: 3 minutes, 41 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
93,466 views
4 years ago
3:10
Doing the Stunts! | Jiwi's Machines | Behind The Scenes
- Duration: 3 minutes, 10 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
31,262 views
4 years ago
2:53
Jiwi & June | Jiwi's Machines | Behind The Scenes
- Duration: 2 minutes, 53 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
46,878 views
4 years ago
1:29
Juice In The Face! | Jiwi's Machines Ep 1 | Behind The Scenes
- Duration: 89 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
65,677 views
4 years ago
2:01
Finding June | Jiwi's Machines Ep 2 | Behind The Scenes
- Duration: 2 minutes, 1 second.
Joseph's Machines
29,632 views
4 years ago
2:53
How To Make A Rube Goldberg Machine! | Tips from Joseph | Jiwi's Machines
- Duration: 2 minutes, 53 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
101,136 views
3 years ago
2:54
Rube Goldberg Machines Go Wrong | Jiwi's Machines | Behind The Scenes
- Duration: 2 minutes, 54 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
134,905 views
4 years ago
0:33
Destroying A Computer | Jiwi's Machines Ep 2 | Behind The Machine
- Duration: 33 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
26,369 views
4 years ago
1:04
Toast In The Face | Jiwi's Machines Ep 1 | Behind The Machine
- Duration: 64 seconds.
Joseph's Machines
55,126 views
4 years ago
