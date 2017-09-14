Skip navigation
VideoFromSpace
Space.com: "Something Amazing Every Day"
254,982 views
2 years ago
Visit:
https://www.space.com
Space.com is the leading space news site on the web keeping up on the latest space science, technology and astronomy news.
Popular uploads
2:58
Astronaut Tips: How to Wash Your Hair in Space | Video
- Duration: 2 minutes, 58 seconds.
15,573,550 views
6 years ago
1:21
How to Cook Spinach In Space | Video
- Duration: 81 seconds.
13,946,874 views
6 years ago
1:25
Can You Cry In Space? | Video
- Duration: 85 seconds.
11,540,432 views
6 years ago
1:46
How To Wash Your Hands In Space | Video
- Duration: 106 seconds.
11,014,816 views
6 years ago
4:01
56,000 MPH Space Rock Hits Moon, Explosion Seen | Video
- Duration: 4 minutes, 1 second.
9,066,251 views
6 years ago
3:18
Wet Washcloth In Space - What Happens When You Wring It? | Video
- Duration: 3 minutes, 18 seconds.
7,992,578 views
6 years ago
2:20
iPad Falls From Edge Of Space - And Survives
- Duration: 2 minutes, 20 seconds.
7,368,834 views
7 years ago
2:54
In Space Everyone Can Hear You Poop | Video
- Duration: 2 minutes, 54 seconds.
5,615,963 views
4 years ago
2:44
How Do You Sleep In Space? | Video
- Duration: 2 minutes, 44 seconds.
5,332,861 views
6 years ago
4:41
What Huygens Saw On Titan - New Image Processing
- Duration: 4 minutes, 41 seconds.
4,216,516 views
4 years ago
2:27
How To Make A Peanut Butter and Honey Sandwich In Space | Video
- Duration: 2 minutes, 27 seconds.
4,212,136 views
6 years ago
3:12
How To Brush Your Teeth In Space | Video
- Duration: 3 minutes, 12 seconds.
4,178,415 views
6 years ago
Uploads
0:51
See the Apollo 12, 14, and 17 Landing Sites from Lunar Orbit
- Duration: 51 seconds.
936 views
2 hours ago
3:06
Flashback: Apollo 12's Rocket Struck By Lightning Twice During Launch
- Duration: 3 minutes, 6 seconds.
1,010 views
3 hours ago
0:46
Liftoff! China Launches 5 Satellites Atop Long March-6 Rocket
- Duration: 46 seconds.
2,047 views
1 day ago
0:51
Behold 'Arrokoth' - NASA's New Horizons Target Has Been Officially Named
- Duration: 51 seconds.
4,159 views
1 day ago
0:57
All-Female Spacewalk Captured by Tethered GoPro
- Duration: 57 seconds.
3,020 views
1 day ago
1:53
Voyager 2 Leaves the Solar System
- Duration: 113 seconds.
8,731 views
2 days ago
1:19
See the 2019 Mercury Transit in Stunning 4K
- Duration: 79 seconds.
3,218 views
2 days ago
0:49
2019 Mercury Transit Captured by NASA Spacecraft
- Duration: 49 seconds.
27,996 views
2 days ago
2:25
Touchdown! SpaceX Lands Rocket After Launching Starlink Satellites
- Duration: 2 minutes, 25 seconds.
38,431 views
3 days ago
3:15
Blastoff! SpaceX Launches 60 More Starlink Satellites
- Duration: 3 minutes, 15 seconds.
10,225 views
3 days ago
0:45
Blastoff! China Launches Earth Observing Satellite
- Duration: 45 seconds.
2,096 views
6 days ago
1:36
Watch the Boeing Starliner Pad Abort Test in Awesome Raw Video
- Duration: 96 seconds.
34,958 views
6 days ago
Space How-Tos - Everyday Living Off-World
Astronauts representing countries from around the world show you what life is like in space.
0:56
Astronauts Play Baseball on Space Station
- Duration: 56 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
43,633 views
2 weeks ago
1:21
How to Cook Spinach In Space | Video
- Duration: 81 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
13,946,874 views
6 years ago
2:58
Astronaut Tips: How to Wash Your Hair in Space | Video
- Duration: 2 minutes, 58 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
15,573,550 views
6 years ago
3:18
Wet Washcloth In Space - What Happens When You Wring It? | Video
- Duration: 3 minutes, 18 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
7,992,578 views
6 years ago
1:25
Can You Cry In Space? | Video
- Duration: 85 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
11,540,432 views
6 years ago
2:44
How Do You Sleep In Space? | Video
- Duration: 2 minutes, 44 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
5,332,861 views
6 years ago
6:01
Yo-Yo Tricks In Space - Astronauts Tests His Skills | Video
- Duration: 6 minutes, 1 second.
VideoFromSpace
1,586,018 views
7 years ago
3:12
How To Brush Your Teeth In Space | Video
- Duration: 3 minutes, 12 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
4,178,415 views
6 years ago
8:42
ISS Tour: Kitchen, Bedrooms & The Latrine | Video
- Duration: 8 minutes, 42 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
1,128,184 views
6 years ago
1:48
How To Barf, Puke, Vomit In Space | Video
- Duration: 108 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
2,925,011 views
6 years ago
1:46
How To Wash Your Hands In Space | Video
- Duration: 106 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
11,014,816 views
6 years ago
1:53
Astronauts Drink Urine and Other Waste Water | Video
- Duration: 113 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
2,167,516 views
6 years ago
Space News Standouts - Space.com Story Highlights
Short explainer videos of top stories and amazing occurences in the Cosmos.
1:31
Yutu 2 Rover - China's Far Side of the Moon Explorer
- Duration: 91 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
4,840 views
1 week ago
0:58
Mercury Transit 2019 - When, Where and How to See It
- Duration: 58 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
5,761 views
2 weeks ago
1:10
Interstellar Comet 2I/Borisov - What We Know So Far
- Duration: 70 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
3,942 views
4 weeks ago
0:56
Saturn Now Has More Moons Than Jupiter!
- Duration: 56 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
8,821 views
1 month ago
1:01
Intergalactic Filaments of the 'Cosmic Web' May Have Been Detected
- Duration: 61 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
6,619 views
1 month ago
4:23
Black Hole Shreds Star, NASA TESS Spots It! - Astrophysicist Explains
- Duration: 4 minutes, 23 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
9,669 views
1 month ago
0:58
See SpaceX's Starship Prototype Assembly Close-Up in Time-Lapse Video
- Duration: 58 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
49,710 views
1 month ago
0:56
Massive Exoplanet Discovered Orbiting Small Red Dwarf Star
- Duration: 56 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
17,947 views
1 month ago
0:47
China Launches 3 Satellites on Long March 2D and 3B Rockets
- Duration: 47 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
2,157 views
1 month ago
0:56
Jupiter's Moon Io Casts Large Shadow on Gas Giant Planet
- Duration: 56 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
18,489 views
1 month ago
0:37
See Saturn Moons' Orbital Dance in Hubble Time-Lapse
- Duration: 37 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
9,575 views
2 months ago
0:58
Potentially Habitable Super-Earth Has Water Vapor in Atmosphere
- Duration: 58 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
13,756 views
2 months ago
On This Day in Space
We recall pivotal moments in spaceflight, astronomical discoveries and more. Hosted by Space.com's Hanneke Weitering. Space.com #OTDIS page:
https://www.space.com/39251-on-this-day-in-space.html
0:48
OTD in Space – January 1: Giuseppe Piazzi Discovers Ceres
- Duration: 48 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
40,232 views
1 year ago
0:42
OTD in Space – January 2: Stardust Encounters Comet Wild 2
- Duration: 42 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
3,336 views
1 year ago
0:43
OTD in Space – January 3: Spirit Rover Lands on Mars
- Duration: 43 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
7,330 views
1 year ago
0:44
OTD in Space – January 4: NASA Cancels Apollo 20 Moon Mission
- Duration: 44 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
6,392 views
1 year ago
0:45
OTD in Space – January 5: Discovery of Eris Ignites Pluto-Planet Debate
- Duration: 45 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
2,797 views
1 year ago
0:42
OTD in Space – January 6: Last Surveyor Spacecraft Launches to the Moon
- Duration: 42 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
2,064 views
1 year ago
0:44
OTD in Space – January 7: Galileo Discovers 3 Moons of Jupiter
- Duration: 44 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
3,313 views
1 year ago
0:49
OTD in Space – January 8: Soviet Union Launches 2nd Lunar Rover
- Duration: 49 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
1,408 views
1 year ago
0:50
OTD in Space – January 9: 'Ashen Light' Discovered on Venus
- Duration: 50 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
2,016 views
1 year ago
0:45
OTD in Space – January 10: Radar Astronomy is Born!
- Duration: 45 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
1,207 views
1 year ago
0:47
OTD in Space – January 11: William Herschel Discovers 2 Moons of Uranus
- Duration: 47 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
2,697 views
1 year ago
0:41
OTD in Space – January 12: Deep Impact Spacecraft Launches to a Comet
- Duration: 41 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
1,754 views
1 year ago
CosMix: The Universe Is Alive With Music
Tapping into the minds who've 'reached for the stars,' translating the message through their art.
5:06
Coheed and Cambria's Creator Claudio Sanchez 'Hides Behind Sci-Fi'
- Duration: 5 minutes, 6 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
2,878 views
6 years ago
8:52
Joe Satriani Explains His Strange Beautiful (Space) Music
- Duration: 8 minutes, 52 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
2,304 views
1 year ago
5:27
Grace Potter's 3 Phases To Cosmic Enlightenment
- Duration: 5 minutes, 27 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
2,297 views
4 years ago
5:58
Joe Satriani Wants To 'Surf On Saturn's Rings' - Exclusive Interview
- Duration: 5 minutes, 58 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
2,911 views
5 years ago
3:21
What's Behind Rocker Grace Potter's Space Fashion? | Video
- Duration: 3 minutes, 21 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
1,662 views
3 years ago
We Don't Planet - Astrophysics Video Series
Learn all about Astrophysics in this video series hosted by Paul M. Sutter and
Anna Voelker. Produced by Doug Dangler.
6:39
We Don’t Planet: Episode 1 – The Structure of the Sun
- Duration: 6 minutes, 39 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
5,927 views
2 years ago
5:15
We Don't Planet - Episode 2: Dark Energy
- Duration: 5 minutes, 15 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
3,625 views
2 years ago
4:20
'We Dont Planet' - Episode 3: Gravitational Lensing
- Duration: 4 minutes, 20 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
2,827 views
2 years ago
2:38
We Don’t Planet: What Astrophysics Video Series Is All About
- Duration: 2 minutes, 38 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
2,832 views
2 years ago
Awesome Vehicles
Videos of the amazing ships that fly into orbit, and beyond.
1:36
SpaceX Grasshopper Jumps Over 1000 Feet - Hexacopter Video
- Duration: 96 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
24,755 views
6 years ago
1:18
Secretive Air Force Space Plane X37B Lands | Video
- Duration: 78 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
86,790 views
7 years ago
6:47
Lift-Off! SpaceX Dragon Heads to Space Station | Video
- Duration: 6 minutes, 47 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
19,843 views
7 years ago
5:30
End of the Space Shuttle Ferry Era - Final Flights | Video
- Duration: 5 minutes, 30 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
96,793 views
7 years ago
1:03
Experimental X-51A Scramjet Breaks Record | Video
- Duration: 63 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
65,651 views
6 years ago
3:58
'Mini-Space Shuttle' Concept - Launch To Landing | Animated Video
- Duration: 3 minutes, 58 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
23,427 views
6 years ago
0:33
SpaceShipTwo Rises On A Tail Of Fire | Video
- Duration: 33 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
12,410 views
6 years ago
2:25
High, Fast & Scary: Upcoming Orion Capsule Test
- Duration: 2 minutes, 25 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
13,691 views
8 years ago
1:23
'Dream Chaser' Landing Gear Fails To Deploy On Test | Video
- Duration: 83 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
59,085 views
6 years ago
4:44
Animated Look at Juno's Jupiter Mission
- Duration: 4 minutes, 44 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
13,790 views
8 years ago
1:07
Xombie Rocket Demonstrates 'Sky-Walking' and Landing
- Duration: 67 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
9,919 views
7 years ago
3:08
Star Trek Galileo Shuttlecraft To Land At Space Center Houston
- Duration: 3 minutes, 8 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
99,833 views
6 years ago
Spaceship Earth
Beautiful videos of our only (current!) home in the solar system, the planet earth.
4:09
Remarkable Time-lapse of Pacific Northwest Land and Skies | Video
- Duration: 4 minutes, 9 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
27,734 views
7 years ago
3:12
Supersonic Skydive From Edge of Space - Animated
- Duration: 3 minutes, 12 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
461,209 views
7 years ago
4:10
Temporal Distortion of Earth's Skies: Stunning Time-Lapse
- Duration: 4 minutes, 10 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
125,061 views
7 years ago
3:45
Lego Space Shuttle Soars To Edge of Space | Video
- Duration: 3 minutes, 45 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
216,718 views
7 years ago
1:17
Over Earth: East Coast Light Show From Space
- Duration: 77 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
28,604 views
7 years ago
1:44
Bright Auroras Shine Through Clouds Over Sweden | Video
- Duration: 104 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
77,795 views
6 years ago
5:57
Hurricane Sandy Seen From Space | Video
- Duration: 5 minutes, 57 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
20,725 views
7 years ago
0:34
Above the Aurora: An Amazing Space Fly-Over
- Duration: 34 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
89,194 views
8 years ago
7:53
Stunning Stargazing In Yosemite National Park | Video
- Duration: 7 minutes, 53 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
160,730 views
7 years ago
5:53
'Virtual Real-Time' Auroras Over Sweden In Amazing New Video
- Duration: 5 minutes, 53 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
37,818 views
6 years ago
1:12
Swirling Auroras Over Swedish Mountains Seen For 2 Weeks | Video
- Duration: 72 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
36,016 views
6 years ago
1:32
Lego Man Flies To The Edge Of Space
- Duration: 92 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
587,611 views
7 years ago
Space Science
Cutting edge space science observations and simulations.
1:49
Amazing Universe Fly-Through: Largest Sky Map Revealed | Video
- Duration: 109 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
32,901 views
7 years ago
1:17
Milky Way and Andromeda Galaxies Collision Simulated | Video
- Duration: 77 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
450,155 views
7 years ago
1:34
Most Powerful Quasar Discovered | Video
- Duration: 94 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
195,748 views
6 years ago
2:07
Massive Diamond Planet Orbits Neutron Star, Astronomers Find
- Duration: 2 minutes, 7 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
583,311 views
8 years ago
0:54
Rogue Planet Has No Parent Star | Video
- Duration: 54 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
217,726 views
7 years ago
4:49
Fantastic Aurora: Inside the Sun to Earth's Poles
- Duration: 4 minutes, 49 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
320,145 views
8 years ago
4:25
16 New Super-Earths Just Discovered
- Duration: 4 minutes, 25 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
186,066 views
8 years ago
0:39
Black Hole Snacks On A Super-Jupiter | Animation
- Duration: 39 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
230,676 views
6 years ago
1:30
Black Hole Caught Killing Star (And Eating It For Lunch)
- Duration: 90 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
605,703 views
8 years ago
1:10
Fast Spinning Pulsar's Wobbles Whip-Up Plasma Jets | Video
- Duration: 70 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
147,627 views
6 years ago
4:04
Sun's Magnetic Field Will Soon Flip - Stormy Space Weather Ahead? | Video
- Duration: 4 minutes, 4 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
93,971 views
6 years ago
0:57
'Green Bubble' Planetary Nebula Seen In Greatest Detail Yet | Video
- Duration: 57 seconds.
VideoFromSpace
81,488 views
6 years ago
