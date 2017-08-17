Phuket Gazette

Although popular fiction often casts them as reclusive and taciturn, the Mermaids of Phuket can be fairly chatty sea creatures. In fact many have honoured the Phuket Today show by allowing us to take a look in on the lives and lifestyles. Fearlessly protective of their mother ocean playmates, the numerous sightings in and around the Andaman coast of Thailand has made the Phuket Mermaids almost a tourist attraction in their own right.
It may be a little early for a mid-life crisis, but Gazette managing editor Isaac Stone Simonelli was freaking that he'd end up with dad-bod by his 30th b-day. So, to deal with his office obesity, he called in The Vitruvian boys to turn his pudge into a 6-pack... and Phuket Today challenged him to do it in just SIX WEEKS.