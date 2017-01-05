Experience the glitz and glamour up close, as The Best FIFA Football Awards™ cap another fantastic footballing year at the Zurich TPC Studios on Monday 9 January. You can follow the entire day’s events across FIFA's digital platforms, including FIFA TV on YouTube. Join us for hours of intrigue with the biggest names in world football.
Who is The Best? The world will find out in Zurich on 9 January. The Best FIFA Football Awards™, the inaugural edition of the FIFA awards for football excellence, will be the definitive accolade to celebrate the greatest performers of 2016.