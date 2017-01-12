Skip navigation
FIFATV
FIFA.com
FIFATV
THE BEST FIFA FOOTBALL AWARDS 2016 - Recap with James Richardson
14,480 views
4 days ago
James Richardson looks back on the inaugural edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 where Cristiano Ronaldo and Carli Lloyd took the top player awards.
COMMENT BELOW
THE BEST - FIFA FOOTBALL AWARDS 2016
Who is The Best? The world found out in Zurich on 9 January. The Best FIFA Football Awards™, the inaugural edition of the FIFA awards for football excellence, was the definitive accolade to celebrate the greatest performers of 2016.
The Best of Silvia Neid – EXCLUSIVE
FIFATV
4 days ago
4,301 views
(PRESS CC for language captions)
Silvia Neid is the best female coach of 2016. In a quick-fire interview, she talks about her 'personal bests'.
The Best of Claudio Ranieri – EXCLUSIVE
FIFATV
4 days ago
5,010 views
(PRESS CC for language captions)
The best Coach of 2016, Claudio Ranieri gives an 'alternative' interview about what's 'Best' in his life. Worth watching to the very end!
THE BEST FIFA FOOTBALL AWARDS 2016 - Recap with James Richardson
FIFATV
4 days ago
14,480 views
James Richardson looks back on the inaugural edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 where Cristiano Ronaldo and Carli Lloyd took the top player awards.
COMMENT BELOW
The Best of Cristiano Ronaldo - EXCLUSIVE
FIFATV
6 days ago
39,896 views
(PRESS CC for language captions)
Real Madrid and Portugal hero Cristiano Ronaldo gives us his take on The Best of a range of topics, in a quick-fire interview with the inaugural winner of The Best ...
The Best of Carli Lloyd - EXCLUSIVE
FIFATV
6 days ago
7,952 views
(PRESS CC for language captions)
USA star Carli Lloyd gives us her take on The Best of a range of topics, in a quick-fire interview with the inaugural winner of The Best FIFA Women's Player award.
EXCLUSIVE BACKSTAGE FOOTAGE - THE BEST FIFA FOOTBALL AWARDS 2016
FIFATV
6 days ago
69,448 views
Watch the moments the stars of World Football entered the stage at The BEST FIFA Football Awards Show 2016.
WATCH AGAIN - The Best FIFA Football Awards™ TV Show
FIFATV
Streamed 6 days ago
735,483 views
Football fans are at the heart of FIFA's new award show. Not only did they take part in choosing the winners of the individual awards for the first time ever, they also had a recognition of their o...
FIFA Award for an Outstanding Career 2016 - FALCAO
FIFATV
6 days ago
14,764 views
Alessandro Rosa Vieira, known more popularly as the "King of Futsal", Falcão. Following his retirement from the national team after the FIFA Futsal World Cup Colombia 2016, the Brazilian legend was...
THE BEST OF FALCAO - Award Video Tribute - 2016
FIFATV
6 days ago
30,003 views
FALCAO - Post Award Reaction - THE BEST FIFA FOOTBALL AWARDS 2016
FIFATV
6 days ago
7,477 views
CARLI LLOYD - Post Award Reaction - THE BEST FIFA FOOTBALL AWARDS 2016
FIFATV
6 days ago
7,120 views
CLAUDIO RANIERI - Post Award Reaction - THE BEST FIFA FOOTBALL AWARDS 2016
FIFATV
6 days ago
8,329 views
The best soccer videos from FIFA, including FIFA World Cup™ highlights, profiles, interviews, documentaries, behind the scenes and more.
CLASSIC MATCHES: Japan v. England, FIFA Women's World Cup 2007
FIFATV
80,435 views
1 year ago
THE BEST FIFA FOOTBALL AWARDS 2016 - Recap with James Richardson
FIFATV
14,480 views
4 days ago
WATCH AGAIN - The Best FIFA Football Awards™ TV Show
FIFATV
735,483 views
Streamed 6 days ago
Webb: It's about doing things the right way
FIFATV
12,583 views
2 weeks ago
Leaving a Lasting Legacy for Women's Football in PNG
FIFATV
2,437 views
3 weeks ago
Petkovic: I have to set a good example
FIFATV
5,488 views
4 weeks ago
MATCH 8: Real Madrid vs Kashima Antlers - FCWC 2016
FIFATV
484,183 views
4 weeks ago
MATCH 7: Club América vs Atlético Nacional - FCWC 2016
FIFATV
57,283 views
4 weeks ago
MATCH 6: Club América vs Real Madrid - FCWC 2016
FIFATV
180,170
1 month ago
MATCH 5: Atlético Nacional vs Kashima Antlers - FCWC 2016
FIFATV
354,483 views
1 month ago
MATCH 4: Jeonbuk Hyundai vs Mamelodi Sundowns - FCWC 2016
FIFATV
46,573 views
1 month ago
MATCH 3: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kashima Antlers - FCWC 2016
FIFATV
99,181 views
1 month ago
TOP 10 GOALS: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ [OFFICIAL]
FIFATV
6,310,100 views
1 year ago
FINAL HIGHLIGHTS: USA v. Japan - FIFA Women's World Cup 2015
FIFATV
4,936,920 views
1 year ago
WINNER - FIFA Puskas Award 2015: Wendell Lira Goal
FIFATV
4,869,855 views
1 year ago
Ronaldo's memorable goal just one of seven
FIFATV
4,624,405 views
4 years ago
2014 FIFA World Cup™ - OFFICIAL TV Opening
FIFATV
4,478,722 views
2 years ago
REPLAY: FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 TV SHOW
FIFATV
3,862,482 views
Streamed 2 years ago
TOP 10 GOALS: FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 (OFFICIAL)
FIFATV
3,742,483 views
3 years ago
Zlatan Ibrahimović GOAL - FIFA Puskas Award 2013 WINNER
FIFATV
3,617,530 views
3 years ago
FIFA Puskas Award 2012 WINNING GOAL: Miroslav Stoch [OFFICIAL]
FIFATV
3,542,901 views
4 years ago
FULL REPLAY: FIFA BALLON D'OR 2015 TV SHOW
FIFATV
3,272,366 views
Streamed 1 year ago
Top 10 Goals: 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa [OFFICIAL]
FIFATV
3,137,655 views
3 years ago
Top 10 Goals: FIFA Futsal World Cup Thailand 2012
FIFATV
2,874,862 views
3 years ago
TOP 10 GOALS: FIFA Futsal World Cup Colombia 2016
Futsal World Cup Top 10 Goals: Ricardinho (POR)
FIFATV
49,817 views
3 months ago
Futsal World Cup Top 10 Goals: Ahmad Esmaeilpour (IRN)
FIFATV
34,516 views
3 months ago
Futsal World Cup Top 10 Goals: Cristian Borruto (ARG)
FIFATV
40,657 views
3 months ago
Futsal World Cup Top 10 Goals: Abdiel Castrellon (PAN)
FIFATV
33,272 views
3 months ago
Futsal World Cup Top 10 Goals: Djo (POR)
FIFATV
32,889 views
3 months ago
Futsal World Cup Top 10 Goals: Leo (KAZ)
FIFATV
33,992 views
3 months ago
Futsal World Cup Top 10 Goals: Falcao (BRA)
FIFATV
45,691 views
3 months ago
Futsal World Cup Top 10 Goals: Suphawut Thueanklang (THA)
FIFATV
169,558 views
3 months ago
Futsal World Cup Top 10 Goals: Adil Habil (MAR)
FIFATV
41,879 views
3 months ago
Futsal World Cup Top 10 Goals: N. M. Tri (VIE)
FIFATV
58,992 views
3 months ago
Amazing Futsal videos
FIFA Futsal World Cup Colombia 2016
FIFATV
View full playlist (46 videos)
MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Futsal World Cup Colombia 2016
FIFATV
View full playlist (52 videos)
Previous FIFA Futsal World Cups
FIFATV
View full playlist (89 videos)
Best Futsal Skills and Goals!
FIFATV
View full playlist (15 videos)
Top 10 Goals in World Cups
Which are your favourites? A collection of the best goals from various FIFA tournaments.
TOP 10 GOALS: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ [OFFICIAL]
FIFATV
6,310,100 views
1 year ago
TOP 10 GOALS: FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 (OFFICIAL)
FIFATV
3,742,483 views
3 years ago
Top 10 Goals: 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa [OFFICIAL]
FIFATV
3,137,655 views
3 years ago
Top 10 Goals: FIFA Futsal World Cup Thailand 2012
FIFATV
2,874,862 views
3 years ago
Top 10 Goals: FIFA Futsal World Cup Brazil 2008
FIFATV
2,606,998 views
4 years ago
MESSI: TOP 10 GOALS, 10 YEARS
FIFATV
1,723,071 views
1 year ago
Top 10 Goals: FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Ravenna 2011
FIFATV
1,031,311 views
4 years ago
Top 10 Goals: FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Tahiti 2013
FIFATV
971,111 views
2 years ago
Top 10 Goals: FIFA Women's World Cup Germany 2011
FIFATV
968,631 views
4 years ago
TOP 10 GOALS: FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015 [OFFICIAL]
FIFATV
811,608 views
1 year ago
Top 10 Goals: FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2011
FIFATV
717,415 views
4 years ago
Top 10 Goals: FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2012
FIFATV
645,682 views
3 years ago
FIFA Football TV Show
Watch clips from FIFA Football, the TV Show made by FIFA about soccer around the world.
Brazil's stars react to 2014 shock
FIFATV
567,891 views
1 year ago
EXCLUSIVE: NEYMAR Q&A
FIFATV
236,882 views
1 year ago
Ibrahimovic: Goals, goals, goals (EXCLUSIVE)
FIFATV
219,958 views
1 year ago
India: the 'sleeping giant of world football'
FIFATV
133,181 views
1 year ago
Meet the 'Himalayan Messi'
FIFATV
130,466 views
4 months ago
One of the world's great derbies
FIFATV
129,707 views
1 year ago
Meet the 'Serbian Messi'
FIFATV
106,022 views
1 year ago
Meet Brazil's 'New Neymar'
FIFATV
94,132 views
1 year ago
LIONEL MESSI - FIFA FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE
FIFATV
89,355 views
10 months ago
When Serbia shocked mighty Brazil
FIFATV
67,518 views
1 year ago
A dream comes true for Iceland, Gudjohnsen
FIFATV
59,016 views
9 months ago
Paul Pogba - FIFA FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE
FIFATV
58,850 views
7 months ago
Awesome historic videos
FIFA World Cup™ Classics
FIFATV
View full playlist (344 videos)
Women's World Cup Classics
FIFATV
View full playlist (81 videos)
FIFA World Cup Classic Players
FIFATV
View full playlist (9 videos)
Classic football
FIFATV
View full playlist (448 videos)
2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™
Where history meets modernity, Russia will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 11 cities.
Full Episode #13 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Magazine
FIFATV
5,576 views
3 months ago
Meet Cat, Tiger and Wolf – Official Mascot candidates
FIFATV
28,196 views
3 months ago
Встречайте Кота, Тигра и Волка
FIFATV
52,405 views
3 months ago
Встречайте Кота, официального кандидата в Талисманы Чемпионата мира по футболу FIFA 2018 в России™
FIFATV
72,987 views
3 months ago
Meet Cat – Official Mascot candidate
FIFATV
20,144 views
3 months ago
Встречайте Тигра, официального кандидата в Талисманы Чемпионата мира по футболу FIFA 2018 в России™
FIFATV
69,127 views
3 months ago
Meet Tiger – Official Mascot candidate
FIFATV
20,629 views
3 months ago
Встречайте Волка, официального кандидата в Талисманы Чемпионата мира по футболу FIFA 2018 в России™
FIFATV
96,048 views
3 months ago
Meet Wolf – Official Mascot candidate
FIFATV
28,748 views
3 months ago
Russia 2018 Magazine: A space-age stadium
FIFATV
6,267 views
3 months ago
Full Episode #12 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Magazine
FIFATV
5,417 views
4 months ago
Breel Embolo: 'We want to make it to Russia'
FIFATV
5,295 views
4 months ago
FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017
The ultimate warm-up for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ is the the year before when the continental champions join Germany and the hosts in four Russian cities.
500 Days to the FIFA Confederations Cup
FIFATV
23,678 views
11 months ago
Russian stars look forward to the FIFA Confederations Cup
FIFATV
22,169 views
11 months ago
500 дней до старта Кубка Конфедераций FIFA 2017!
FIFATV
16,218 views
11 months ago
Russia starts Confed Cup countdown
FIFATV
12,889 views
11 months ago
Russia 2017 Confed Cup emblem revealed
FIFATV
7,656 views
8 months ago
Ronaldinho: Confederations Cup is very special
FIFATV
17,028 views
7 months ago
OFC Champions Qualify for Confed Cup
FIFATV
6,957 views
5 months ago
