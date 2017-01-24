Skip navigation
EXCLUSIVE BACKSTAGE FOOTAGE - THE BEST FIFA FOOTBALL AWARDS 2016
73,652 views
2 weeks ago
Watch the moments the stars of World Football entered the stage at The BEST FIFA Football Awards Show 2016.
THE BEST - FIFA FOOTBALL AWARDS 2016
Who is The Best? The world found out in Zurich on 9 January. The Best FIFA Football Awards™, the inaugural edition of the FIFA awards for football excellence, was the definitive accolade to celebrate the greatest performers of 2016.
1:49
Maradona: ‘The most beautiful thing that can happen!’
- Duration: 109 seconds.
FIFATV
2 days ago
16,382 views
(PRESS CC for language captions)
We reunited one of the world’s football legends with the most legendary football prize. The love affair between Diego Maradona and the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy still ...
1:02
Getting ready for The Best
- Duration: 62 seconds.
FIFATV
1 week ago
4,812 views
Take a look at what happens behind the scenes in the few hours building up to The Best.
2:05
The Best of Silvia Neid – EXCLUSIVE
- Duration: 2 minutes, 5 seconds.
FIFATV
1 week ago
5,197 views
(PRESS CC for language captions)
Silvia Neid is the best female coach of 2016. In a quick-fire interview, she talks about her ‘personal bests’.
2:26
The Best of Claudio Ranieri – EXCLUSIVE
- Duration: 2 minutes, 26 seconds.
FIFATV
1 week ago
5,877 views
(PRESS CC for language captions)
The best Coach of 2016, Claudio Ranieri gives an ‘alternative’ interview about what’s ‘Best’ in his life. Worth watching to the very end!
3:21
THE BEST FIFA FOOTBALL AWARDS 2016 - Recap with James Richardson
- Duration: 3 minutes, 21 seconds.
FIFATV
2 weeks ago
16,585 views
James Richardson looks back on the inaugural edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 where Cristiano Ronaldo and Carli Lloyd took the top player awards.
1:12
The Best of Cristiano Ronaldo - EXCLUSIVE
- Duration: 72 seconds.
FIFATV
2 weeks ago
42,246 views
(PRESS CC for language captions)
Real Madrid and Portugal hero Cristiano Ronaldo gives us his take on The Best of a range of topics, in a quick-fire interview with the inaugural winner of The Best ...
1:44
The Best of Carli Lloyd - EXCLUSIVE
- Duration: 104 seconds.
FIFATV
2 weeks ago
8,445 views
(PRESS CC for language captions)
USA star Carli Lloyd gives us her take on The Best of a range of topics, in a quick-fire interview with the inaugural winner of The Best FIFA Women's Player award.
0:59
EXCLUSIVE BACKSTAGE FOOTAGE - THE BEST FIFA FOOTBALL AWARDS 2016
- Duration: 59 seconds.
FIFATV
2 weeks ago
73,652 views
Watch the moments the stars of World Football entered the stage at The BEST FIFA Football Awards Show 2016.
2:17:27
WATCH AGAIN - The Best FIFA Football Awards™ TV Show
- Duration: 2 hours, 17 minutes.
FIFATV
Streamed 2 weeks ago
752,693 views
Football fans are at the heart of FIFA’s new award show. Not only did they take part in choosing the winners of the individual awards for the first time ever, they also had a recognition of their o...
FIFA Award for an Outstanding Career 2016 - FALCAO
- Duration: 2 minutes, 20 seconds.
FIFATV
2 weeks ago
15,444 views
Alessandro Rosa Vieira, known more popularly as the “King of Futsal”, Falcão. Following his retirement from the national team after the FIFA Futsal World Cup Colombia 2016, the Brazilian legend was...
THE BEST OF FALCAO - Award Video Tribute - 2016
- Duration: 118 seconds.
FIFATV
2 weeks ago
31,955 views
FALCAO - Post Award Reaction - THE BEST FIFA FOOTBALL AWARDS 2016
- Duration: 95 seconds.
FIFATV
2 weeks ago
7,618 views
NEW! What to Watch Now
The best soccer videos from FIFA, including FIFA World Cup™ highlights, profiles, interviews, documentaries, behind the scenes and more.
13:01
Inside the 2016 FIFA Interactive World Cup
- Duration: 13 minutes.
FIFATV
4,420 views
1 day ago
1:49
Maradona: ‘The most beautiful thing that can happen!’
- Duration: 109 seconds.
FIFATV
16,382 views
2 days ago
4:33
The 'Three Pillars' of FIFA's Mission
- Duration: 4 minutes, 33 seconds.
FIFATV
2,684 views
6 days ago
1:32
CLASSIC MATCHES: Japan v. England, FIFA Women's World Cup 2007
- Duration: 92 seconds.
FIFATV
80,762 views
1 year ago
3:21
THE BEST FIFA FOOTBALL AWARDS 2016 - Recap with James Richardson
- Duration: 3 minutes, 21 seconds.
FIFATV
16,585 views
2 weeks ago
2:17:27
WATCH AGAIN - The Best FIFA Football Awards™ TV Show
- Duration: 2 hours, 17 minutes.
FIFATV
752,693 views
Streamed 2 weeks ago
1:49
Webb: It’s about doing things the right way
- Duration: 109 seconds.
FIFATV
13,045 views
3 weeks ago
4:37
Leaving a Lasting Legacy for Women’s Football in PNG
- Duration: 4 minutes, 37 seconds.
FIFATV
2,492 views
1 month ago
1:55
Petkovic: I have to set a good example
- Duration: 115 seconds.
FIFATV
5,537 views
1 month ago
3:39
MATCH 8: Real Madrid vs Kashima Antlers - FCWC 2016
- Duration: 3 minutes, 39 seconds.
FIFATV
490,714 views
1 month ago
2:52
MATCH 7: Club América vs Atlético Nacional - FCWC 2016
- Duration: 2 minutes, 52 seconds.
FIFATV
58,064 views
1 month ago
2:30
MATCH 6: Club América vs Real Madrid - FCWC 2016
- Duration: 2 minutes, 30 seconds.
FIFATV
181,155 views
1 month ago
FIFA on YouTube's MOST POPULAR
The most-watched videos from FIFA on YouTube. Enjoy!
5:05
TOP 10 GOALS: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ [OFFICIAL]
- Duration: 5 minutes, 5 seconds.
FIFATV
6,381,756 views
1 year ago
2:21
FINAL HIGHLIGHTS: USA v. Japan - FIFA Women's World Cup 2015
- Duration: 2 minutes, 21 seconds.
FIFATV
4,940,225 views
1 year ago
0:35
WINNER - FIFA Puskas Award 2015: Wendell Lira Goal
- Duration: 35 seconds.
FIFATV
4,874,934 views
1 year ago
5:05
Ronaldo's memorable goal just one of seven
- Duration: 5 minutes, 5 seconds.
FIFATV
4,639,838 views
4 years ago
0:50
2014 FIFA World Cup™ - OFFICIAL TV Opening
- Duration: 50 seconds.
FIFATV
4,495,296 views
2 years ago
1:26:01
REPLAY: FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 TV SHOW
- Duration: 1 hour, 26 minutes.
FIFATV
3,862,491 views
Streamed 2 years ago
5:51
TOP 10 GOALS: FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 (OFFICIAL)
- Duration: 5 minutes, 51 seconds.
FIFATV
3,756,645 views
3 years ago
1:19
Zlatan Ibrahimović GOAL - FIFA Puskas Award 2013 WINNER
- Duration: 79 seconds.
FIFATV
3,625,239 views
3 years ago
0:37
FIFA Puskas Award 2012 WINNING GOAL: Miroslav Stoch [OFFICIAL]
- Duration: 37 seconds.
FIFATV
3,543,438 views
4 years ago
2:18:40
FULL REPLAY: FIFA BALLON D'OR 2015 TV SHOW
- Duration: 2 hours, 18 minutes.
FIFATV
3,274,002 views
Streamed 1 year ago
3:37
Top 10 Goals: 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa [OFFICIAL]
- Duration: 3 minutes, 37 seconds.
FIFATV
3,159,039 views
3 years ago
4:46
Top 10 Goals: FIFA Futsal World Cup Thailand 2012
- Duration: 4 minutes, 46 seconds.
FIFATV
2,884,598 views
3 years ago
TOP 10 GOALS: FIFA Futsal World Cup Colombia 2016
0:22
Futsal World Cup Top 10 Goals: Ricardinho (POR)
- Duration: 22 seconds.
FIFATV
50,235 views
3 months ago
0:20
Futsal World Cup Top 10 Goals: Ahmad Esmaeilpour (IRN)
- Duration: 20 seconds.
FIFATV
34,751 views
3 months ago
0:25
Futsal World Cup Top 10 Goals: Cristian Borruto (ARG)
- Duration: 25 seconds.
FIFATV
40,901 views
3 months ago
0:24
Futsal World Cup Top 10 Goals: Abdiel Castrellon (PAN)
- Duration: 24 seconds.
FIFATV
33,471 views
3 months ago
0:28
Futsal World Cup Top 10 Goals: Djo (POR)
- Duration: 28 seconds.
FIFATV
33,045 views
3 months ago
0:23
Futsal World Cup Top 10 Goals: Leo (KAZ)
- Duration: 23 seconds.
FIFATV
34,137 views
3 months ago
0:21
Futsal World Cup Top 10 Goals: Falcao (BRA)
- Duration: 21 seconds.
FIFATV
45,893 views
3 months ago
0:22
Futsal World Cup Top 10 Goals: Suphawut Thueanklang (THA)
- Duration: 22 seconds.
FIFATV
170,150 views
3 months ago
0:22
Futsal World Cup Top 10 Goals: Adil Habil (MAR)
- Duration: 22 seconds.
FIFATV
42,040 views
3 months ago
0:28
Futsal World Cup Top 10 Goals: N. M. Tri (VIE)
- Duration: 28 seconds.
FIFATV
59,212 views
3 months ago
Amazing Futsal videos
Top 10 Goals in World Cups
Which are your favourites? A collection of the best goals from various FIFA tournaments.
5:05
TOP 10 GOALS: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ [OFFICIAL]
- Duration: 5 minutes, 5 seconds.
FIFATV
6,381,756 views
1 year ago
5:51
TOP 10 GOALS: FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 (OFFICIAL)
- Duration: 5 minutes, 51 seconds.
FIFATV
3,756,645 views
3 years ago
3:37
Top 10 Goals: 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa [OFFICIAL]
- Duration: 3 minutes, 37 seconds.
FIFATV
3,159,039 views
3 years ago
4:46
Top 10 Goals: FIFA Futsal World Cup Thailand 2012
- Duration: 4 minutes, 46 seconds.
FIFATV
2,884,598 views
3 years ago
4:34
Top 10 Goals: FIFA Futsal World Cup Brazil 2008
- Duration: 4 minutes, 34 seconds.
FIFATV
2,610,742 views
4 years ago
4:30
MESSI: TOP 10 GOALS, 10 YEARS
- Duration: 4 minutes, 30 seconds.
FIFATV
1,730,778 views
1 year ago
3:31
Top 10 Goals: FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Ravenna 2011
- Duration: 3 minutes, 31 seconds.
FIFATV
1,032,333 views
4 years ago
4:18
Top 10 Goals: FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Tahiti 2013
- Duration: 4 minutes, 18 seconds.
FIFATV
973,362 views
2 years ago
4:19
Top 10 Goals: FIFA Women's World Cup Germany 2011
- Duration: 4 minutes, 19 seconds.
FIFATV
970,134 views
4 years ago
5:19
TOP 10 GOALS: FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015 [OFFICIAL]
- Duration: 5 minutes, 19 seconds.
FIFATV
817,066 views
1 year ago
5:18
Top 10 Goals: FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2011
- Duration: 5 minutes, 18 seconds.
FIFATV
717,936 views
4 years ago
6:53
Top 10 Goals: FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2012
- Duration: 6 minutes, 53 seconds.
FIFATV
649,492 views
3 years ago
Awesome historic videos
2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™
Where history meets modernity, Russia will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 11 cities.
23:20
Full Episode #13 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Magazine
- Duration: 23 minutes.
FIFATV
5,679 views
4 months ago
0:45
Meet Cat, Tiger and Wolf – Official Mascot candidates
- Duration: 45 seconds.
FIFATV
28,649 views
4 months ago
0:45
Встречайте Кота, Тигра и Волка
- Duration: 45 seconds.
FIFATV
52,475 views
4 months ago
0:44
Встречайте Кота, официального кандидата в Талисманы Чемпионата мира по футболу FIFA 2018 в России™
- Duration: 44 seconds.
FIFATV
73,099 views
4 months ago
0:44
Meet Cat – Official Mascot candidate
- Duration: 44 seconds.
FIFATV
20,457 views
4 months ago
0:43
Встречайте Тигра, официального кандидата в Талисманы Чемпионата мира по футболу FIFA 2018 в России™
- Duration: 43 seconds.
FIFATV
69,206 views
4 months ago
0:43
Meet Tiger – Official Mascot candidate
- Duration: 43 seconds.
FIFATV
20,919 views
4 months ago
0:43
Встречайте Волка, официального кандидата в Талисманы Чемпионата мира по футболу FIFA 2018 в России™
- Duration: 43 seconds.
FIFATV
96,354 views
4 months ago
0:43
Meet Wolf – Official Mascot candidate
- Duration: 43 seconds.
FIFATV
29,271 views
4 months ago
3:18
Russia 2018 Magazine: A space-age stadium
- Duration: 3 minutes, 18 seconds.
FIFATV
6,378 views
4 months ago
23:33
Full Episode #12 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Magazine
- Duration: 23 minutes.
FIFATV
5,473 views
4 months ago
2:38
Breel Embolo: 'We want to make it to Russia'
- Duration: 2 minutes, 38 seconds.
FIFATV
5,306 views
4 months ago
FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017
The ultimate warm-up for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ is the the year before when the continental champions join Germany and the hosts in four Russian cities.
1:40
500 Days to the FIFA Confederations Cup
- Duration: 100 seconds.
FIFATV
23,817 views
11 months ago
1:43
Russian stars look forward to the FIFA Confederations Cup
- Duration: 103 seconds.
FIFATV
22,724 views
11 months ago
1:40
500 дней до старта Кубка Конфедераций FIFA 2017!
- Duration: 100 seconds.
FIFATV
16,481 views
11 months ago
1:39
Russia starts Confed Cup countdown
- Duration: 99 seconds.
FIFATV
12,929 views
11 months ago
3:55
Russia 2017 Confed Cup emblem revealed
- Duration: 3 minutes, 55 seconds.
FIFATV
7,778 views
9 months ago
3:31
Ronaldinho: Confederations Cup is very special
- Duration: 3 minutes, 31 seconds.
FIFATV
17,150 views
7 months ago
2:19
OFC Champions Qualify for Confed Cup
- Duration: 2 minutes, 19 seconds.
FIFATV
7,004 views
6 months ago
