Kashima Antlers advanced to the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup final after a 3-0 victory against Atletico Nacional at the Suita City Football Stadium in Osaka.
Shoma Doi converted a historic penalty on 33 minutes, the first spot-kick to be awarded with Video Assistant Referees (VARs) assisting the referee in a FIFA competition, before Yasushi Endo and Yuma Suzuki bagged two late second-half goals to send the J1 League champions into the global club showpiece final.
