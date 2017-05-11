European Space Agency, ESA

In the past decades, with increasing space activities, a new and unexpected hazard has started to emerge: space debris. In almost 60 years of space activities, more than 5250 launches have resulted in some 42 000 tracked objects in orbit.
Rosetta has made the most detailed study of a comet ever. It followed Comet 67P on its journey through the inner Solar System, measuring the increase in activity as the icy surface is warmed up by the Sun. Philae, a small lander, was released onto the surface in November 2014. Rosetta followed to the comet surface on 30 September 2016.