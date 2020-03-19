KGW News

KGW News

36.7K
► Play all

#KGWtogether

COVID-19 is here in Oregon and the rest of the United States, and many communities are creating ways to help others who might not be able to help themselves. From food deliveries to donations, to simple things like connecting with neighbors (while adhering to social distancing guidelines) to digital connecting, our communities are helping each other in ways we never thought of.
COVID-19 is here in Oregon and the rest of the United States, and many communities are creating ways to help others who might not be able to help themselves. From food deliveries to donations, to simple things like connecting with neighbors (while...
Play all
to add this to Watch Later

Add to