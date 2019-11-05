PAUL PETERSEN COVERAGE

less

Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen was in federal court Tuesday where he faces 19 federal charges stemming from alleged crimes tied to his adoption business.Petersen pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and will be released on a $100,000 appearance bond.Petersen’s trial in Arkansas is set for December 9. He will head back to Arizona and will be equipped with GPS monitoring. That could happen as early as Wednesday.