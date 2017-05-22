Skip navigation
PyCon 2017
All activities
Uploads
Posts and uploads
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Final remarks and conference close - Pycon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
490 views
Final remarks and conference close - Pycon 2017
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Kelsey Hightower - Keynote - Pycon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
4,097 views
"Speaker: Kelsey Hightower
Keynote
Slides can be found at:
https://speakerdeck.com/pycon2017
and
https://github.com/PyCon/2017-slides"
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Gothic Colors Using Python to understand color in nineteenth century literature PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
397 views
"Speakers: Eleanor Stribling, Caroline Winter
Do you love literature and programming? Have you ever been curious about what the heck “Digital Humanities” are? Join us for a quick survey of what’s ...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Benny Bauer Python in The Serverless Era PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
620 views
"Speaker: Benny Bauer
Serverless is the latest phase in the evolution of cloud development. Its building blocks are functions, a bunch of stateless “nano-services”, that can scale automatically an...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Mary Nagle Piecing it Together A beginner's guide to application configuration PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
633 views
"Speaker: Mary Nagle
Assembling all the necessary setup for an application you’re building can often be more frustrating than writing the app itself. Learning to do this well is difficult, especia...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Tim Head Look mum no hands! From blinking LEDs to a bike speedometer with MicroPython PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
346 views
"Speaker: Tim Head
In this talk I will show you how to use a micro-controller to build a wifi enabled speedometer for your bike, using MicroPython. And some hardware. And a bike (maybe). I will in...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Sam Agnew Hacking Classic Nintendo Games with Python PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
740 views
"Speaker: Sam Agnew
Do you feel like using your superpowers as a developer to bring the games of your childhood into the future with the power of the Internet? In this live coded journey, we'll bu...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Eric Evenchick Hacking Cars with Python PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
376 views
"Speaker: Eric Evenchick
Modern cars are networks of computers, and a high end vehicle could have nearly 100 different computers inside. These devices control everything from the engine to the air...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Christopher Fonnesbeck Probabilistic Programming with PyMC3 PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
510 views
"Speaker: Christopher Fonnesbeck
Bayesian statistics offers robust and flexible methods for data analysis that, because they are based on probability models, have the added benefit of being readil...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Christine Waigl The Next Step Finding Model Parameters With Random Walks PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
170 views
"Speaker: Christine Waigl
The statistician John Tukey -- who designed the box plot and coined the term ""bit"" -- wrote: ""An approximate answer to the right problem is worth a good deal more tha...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Eric J Ma Bayesian Statistical Analysis with Python PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
590 views
"Speaker: Eric J. Ma
You've got some data, and now you want to analyze it with Python. You're on your way to greatness! Now the problem comes: do I do the t-test? Chi-squared test? How do I decide...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Miguel Grinberg Asynchronous Python for the Complete Beginner PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
1,772 views
"Speaker: Miguel Grinberg
With the introduction of the asyncio package in Python 3.4, you can hear lots of people talking about asynchronous programming, most in a favorable way, some not so much....
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Barry Warsaw aiosmtpd A better asyncio based SMTP server PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
156 views
"Speaker: Barry Warsaw
smtpd.py has been in the standard library for many years. It's been a common tool for deploying SMTP and LMTP servers that handle email-based communication in Python, provi...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Yury Selivanov asyncawait and asyncio in Python 3 6 and beyond PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
642 views
"Speaker: Yury Selivanov
The talk overviews async/await, asynchronous generators and comprehensions in Python 3.6 and the asyncio module. We'll discuss when and how asyncio should be used in a mod...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Dave Forgac Share Your Code! Python Packaging Without Complication PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
356 views
"Speaker: Dave Forgac
If you want people to use your code you should package it! You may have heard that packaging is hard but the Python packaging ecosystem has evolved a lot over the years. Taki...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Amit Ramesh, Qui Nguyen Building Stream Processing Applications PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
194 views
"Speakers: Amit Ramesh, Qui Nguyen
Do you have a stream of data that you would like to process in real time? There are many components with Python APIs that you can put together to build a stream ...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Sam Kitajima Kimbrel One Data Pipeline to Rule Them All PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
338 views
"Speaker: Sam Kitajima-Kimbrel
There are myriad data storage systems available for every use case imaginable, but letting application teams choose storage engines independently can lead to duplica...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Education Summit Morning 2017 05 18
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
76 views
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Education Summit Afternoon Room A105 2017 05 18
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
59 views
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Education Summit Afternoon Room A106 Part01
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
85 views
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Al Sweigart Yes, It's Time to Learn Regular Expressions PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
629 views
"Speaker: Al Sweigart
Regular expressions have a reputation as opaque and inscrutable. However, the basic concepts behind ""regex"" and text pattern recognition are simple to grasp. This talk is f...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Jiaqi Liu Fuzzy Search Algorithms How and When to Use Them PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
214 views
"Speaker: Jiaqi Liu
Fuzzy Searching or approximate string matching is powerful because often text data is messy. For example, shorthand and abbreviated text are common in various data sets. In add...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Lightning talks May 20th, 2017 Evening session session
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
326 views
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Paul Everitt, Guido van Rossum Panel Discussion PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
703 views
"Speakers: Paul Everitt, Guido van Rossum
Panel Discussion
Slides can be found at:
https://speakerdeck.com/pycon2017
and
https://github.com/PyCon/2017-slides"
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Lightning talks May 21th, 2017 Morning session
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
174 views
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
Filipe Pires Alvarenga Fernandes Community powered packaging conda forge PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
91 views
"Speaker: Filipe Pires Alvarenga Fernandes
The Python scientific community always wanted a package manager that is cross platform,
does not require `sudo`,
and lets Python be awesome!
The conda pa...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
1 day ago
PSF Community Service Awards
PyCon 2017
1 day ago
42 views
"Speaker:
PSF Community Service Awards
Slides can be found at:
https://speakerdeck.com/pycon2017
and
https://github.com/PyCon/2017-slides"
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
David Dumas Python for mathematical visualization a four dimensional case study PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
2,974 views
"Speaker: David Dumas
This is a talk about creating pictures of a mathematical object---specifically, a 4-dimensional fractal ""dust"" that has been the subject of mathematical research in hyperbo...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Jake VanderPlas The Python Visualization Landscape PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
2,784 views
"Speaker: Jake VanderPlas
So you want to visualize some data in Python: which library do you choose? From Matplotlib to Seaborn to Bokeh to Plotly, Python has a range of mature tools to create bea...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Jean Baptiste Aviat Writing a C Python extension in 2017 PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
748 views
"Speaker: Jean-Baptiste Aviat
This talk describes the build of a C Python extension, with prebuilt binaries, in 2017, where modern packaging standards, as well as Docker, have been a game changer ...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Alex Orlov Cython as a Game Changer for Efficiency PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
1,284 views
"Speaker: Alex Orlov
Are you running a Web application? Do you suffer from CPU bottlenecks that slow down your growth? There's a tool that can easily fix all that, and then some. C++ knowledge not...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Sofia Heisler No More Sad Pandas Optimizing Pandas Code for Speed and Efficiency PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
726 views
"Speaker: Sofia Heisler
When I first began working with the Python Pandas library, I was told by an experienced Python engineer: ""Pandas is fine for prototyping a bit of calculations, but it's to...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Lynn Root Tracing, Fast and Slow Digging into and improving your web service’s performance
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
290 views
"Speaker: Lynn Root
Do you maintain a [Rube Goldberg](
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/564x/92/27/a6
/9227a66f6028bd19d418c4fb3a55b379.jpg)-like service? Perhaps it’s highly distributed? Or you...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Aaron Hall Slot or not higher performance custom objects in pure Python PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
309 views
"Speaker: Aaron Hall
__slots__ are versatile for certain kinds of uses and users, if you know how they work.
At first glance, they seem like a free lunch, with improvements in both time and spac...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Łukasz Langa Unicode what is the big deal PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
451 views
"Speaker: Łukasz Langa
Ever wondered why people complain that text processing is a hard problem? Or why Python 3 would introduce such a big backward incompatibility with switching to Unicode? Wond...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Lightning talks May 19th, 2017 Evening session
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
438 views
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Jake Vanderplas - Keynote - PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
1,865 views
"Speaker: Jake Vanderplas
Keynote
Slides can be found at:
https://speakerdeck.com/pycon2017
and
https://github.com/PyCon/2017-slides"
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Welcome to Pycon 2017
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
263 views
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Alex Gartrell Executing python functions in the linux kernel by transpiling to bpf PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
491 views
"Speaker: Alex Gartrell
`ebpf` is a linux kernel byte-code which can be used for functionality ranging from tracing system calls with kprobe to routing packets with tc. This talk is about a pure-...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Russell Keith Magee How to write a Python transpiler PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
606 views
"Speaker: Russell Keith-Magee
We all know Python is a powerful and expressive programming language. What you may not know is how much of the internals of Python itself is exposed for you to use an...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Dustin Ingram The Fastest FizzBuzz in the West Make Your Own Language with RPLY and RPython
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
205 views
"Speaker: Dustin Ingram
In this talk, you'll learn how I built DIVSPL (Dustin Ingram's Very Special Programming Language), a tongue-in-cheek domain-specific language, which is particularly good fo...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Jessica Forde An Introduction to Reinforcement Learning PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
591 views
"Speaker: Jessica Forde
Reinforcement learning (RL) is a subfield of machine learning focused on building agents: software that can robustly achieve a desired objective under varying states of the...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Tony Ojeda Human Machine Collaboration for Improved Analytical Processes PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
70 views
"Speaker: Tony Ojeda
Over the last several years, Python developers interested in data science and analytics have acquired a variety of tools and libraries that aim to facilitate analytical proces...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Deborah Hanus Lights, camera, action! Scraping a great dataset to predict Oscar winners
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
191 views
"Speaker: Deborah Hanus
Using Jupyter notebooks and scikit-learn, you’ll predict whether a movie is likely to [win an Oscar](
http://oscarpredictor.github.io/
) or be a box office hit. Together, we’...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Ending Py2Py3 compatibility in a user friendly manner PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
272 views
"Speakers: Matthias Bussonnier, Min Ragan-Kelley, M Pacer, Thomas Kluyver
""Four shalt thou not count, neither count thou two, excepting that thou
then proceed to three.""
Monty Python and the H...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Ashwini Oruganti, Mark Williams Designing secure APIs with state machines PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
300 views
"Speakers: Ashwini Oruganti, Mark Williams
Did you ever need to create an application whose behavior varies with its state, while still presenting a consistent interface to its callers? A good, la...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Sep Dehpour Magic Method, on the wall, who, now, is the ` fairest ` one of all PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
158 views
"Speaker: Sep Dehpour
Magic methods are a very powerful feature of Python and can open a whole new door for you. However, with great power comes great responsibility.
In this talk we explore magi...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Mali Akmanalp Library UX Using abstraction towards friendlier APIs PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
175 views
"Speaker: Mali Akmanalp
Complicated libraries can be a pain in the butt to use. It's not surprising that there are a lot of ""X for humans"" libraries out there, some of which are mostly wrappers ...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Morgan Wahl Text is More Complicated Than You Think Comparing and Sorting Unicode PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
117 views
"Speaker: Morgan Wahl
Few people realize just how complicated text can be. Did you know sorting and even case-folding can depend on a user's locale? That different strings of characters can be sem...
PyCon 2017
uploaded a video
2 days ago
Flávio Juvenal How to make a good library API PyCon 2017
PyCon 2017
2 days ago
432 views
"Speaker: Flávio Juvenal
It's not easy to write libraries with great APIs. We're aware of that. However, it's not always clear how we can follow abstract ideals like elegance, simplicity, and exte...
