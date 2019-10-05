Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Sky Sports Cricket
Videos
Playlists
Channels
Discussion
About
Home
Trending
History
Get YouTube Premium
Get YouTube TV
Best of YouTube
Music
Sports
Gaming
Movies
TV Shows
News
Live
Fashion
Learning
Spotlight
360° Video
Browse channels
Sign in to like videos, comment, and subscribe.
Sign in
We’ll stop supporting this browser soon. For the best experience please
update your browser
.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Sky Sports Cricket
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
3.21K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Home
Videos
Playlists
Channels
Discussion
About
Jofra Archer vs Joe Root | In the nets at The Hundred
580,599 views
6 months ago
SUBSCRIBE ►
http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyC...
Jofra Archer and Joe Root go head to head in The Hundred nets. Who's going to come out with the most wickets?
Watch cricket LIVE on Sky Sports here ►
http://bit.ly/GetSkySportsC...
►TWITTER:
https://twitter.com/skyspor...
►FACEBOOK:
http://www.facebook.com/sky...
►WEBSITE:
http://www.skysports.com/cr...
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL:
http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING:
http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SOCCER AM:
http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1:
http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS:
http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
Show less
Read more
Uploads
Play all
16:01
"I was in huff because I came dead last!" | Ben Stokes reacts to his Virtual Grand Prix performance!
- Duration: 16 minutes.
1,621 views
3 days ago
51:07
Eoin Morgan on England's World Cup glory & contemplating retirement 🏆| Sam Mendes | Lockdown Vodcast
- Duration: 51 minutes.
9,824 views
1 week ago
59:27
Shane Warne picks the best England XI from players he’s faced! | Vodcast Special
- Duration: 59 minutes.
49,246 views
1 week ago
13:36
Jonny Bairstow reveals what David Warner is REALLY like
- Duration: 13 minutes, 36 seconds.
96,170 views
1 week ago
11:40
Ben Stokes gives his honest opinion on whether the media are too tough on Jofra Archer
- Duration: 11 minutes, 40 seconds.
67,586 views
1 week ago
8:27
Stuart Broad gives fascinating display and explanation of his bowling techniques!
- Duration: 8 minutes, 27 seconds.
224,721 views
2 weeks ago
3:13
The History of Woman's Cricket in Australia | ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020
- Duration: 3 minutes, 13 seconds.
3,578 views
1 month ago
2:35
Six players you NEED to look out for in the Women’s T20 World Cup
- Duration: 2 minutes, 35 seconds.
6,791 views
1 month ago
This item has been hidden
Cricket Masterclasses | Learn how to play cricket and perfect your game!
Play all
All the best tips and tricks from the best names in cricket to help improve your game!
3:01
Jofra Archer vs Joe Root | In the nets at The Hundred
- Duration: 3 minutes, 1 second.
Sky Sports Cricket
580,599 views
6 months ago
21:55
Jos Buttler T20 Batting Masterclass | The basics of being a world class batsman!
- Duration: 21 minutes.
Sky Sports Cricket
552,935 views
1 year ago
11:55
The secret of batting powerplay & pinch hitters | Kumar Sangakkara's Batting Masterclass
- Duration: 11 minutes, 55 seconds.
Sky Sports Cricket
20,777 views
1 year ago
This item has been hidden
Cricket Teammates | The biggest names in cricket reveal all about their teammates!
Play all
3:06
Does Stuart Broad regret his celebrations? | Jonny Bairstow | England Cricket Teammates
- Duration: 3 minutes, 6 seconds.
Sky Sports Cricket
1 year ago
170,156 views
SUBSCRIBE ►
http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
England's Jonny Bairstow reveals about about his international cricket teammates! Who has the worst music taste? Does Stuart Broad ever regret his cele...
7:05
Why is Joe Root always oversleeping? | Jos Buttler | England Cricket Teammates
- Duration: 7 minutes, 5 seconds.
Sky Sports Cricket
1 year ago
589,081 views
SUBSCRIBE ►
http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
Jos Butler reveals all about his England cricket teammates. Who's the gym obsessive? Who's never off their phone? And why does Joe Root keeping sleepin...
8:59
Who plays Disney soundtracks in the England cricket dressing room?! 🎶| Teammates 2.0 | Joe Root
- Duration: 8 minutes, 59 seconds.
Sky Sports Cricket
1 year ago
233,125 views
SUBSCRIBE ►
http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
Who brings the most cricket gear? Who is the best footballer? Who has the worst taste in clothes? England Test captain Joe Root dishes the dirt on his ...
Show more
This item has been hidden
Popular uploads
Play all
3:19
Jimmy Anderson struggles to hold back his tears over Cook retirement
- Duration: 3 minutes, 19 seconds.
1 year ago
695,867 views
SUBSCRIBE ►
http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
Jimmy Anderson struggled to hold back his tears when asked about Alastair Cook's retirement from England Test match cricket.
Watch cricket LIVE on Sky...
7:05
Why is Joe Root always oversleeping? | Jos Buttler | England Cricket Teammates
- Duration: 7 minutes, 5 seconds.
1 year ago
589,081 views
SUBSCRIBE ►
http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
Jos Butler reveals all about his England cricket teammates. Who's the gym obsessive? Who's never off their phone? And why does Joe Root keeping sleepin...
3:01
Jofra Archer vs Joe Root | In the nets at The Hundred
- Duration: 3 minutes, 1 second.
6 months ago
580,599 views
SUBSCRIBE ►
http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
Jofra Archer and Joe Root go head to head in The Hundred nets. Who's going to come out with the most wickets?
Watch cricket LIVE on Sky Sports here ► ...
21:55
Jos Buttler T20 Batting Masterclass | The basics of being a world class batsman!
- Duration: 21 minutes.
1 year ago
552,935 views
SUBSCRIBE ►
http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
England Jos Buttler teaches you how to become a world class T20 cricket batsman. Jos runs through the essentials for gripping the bat, body position, f...
Show more
This item has been hidden
More from Sky Sports
Sky Sports Football
- Channel
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
Soccer AM
- Channel
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
Sky Sports
- Channel
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
Sky Sports Boxing
- Channel
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
Sky Sports F1
- Channel
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...