SWR Classic
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
SWRClassic.de
SWR Classic
SWR Classic - Klangvielfalt erleben
478 views
5 days ago
Konzerte erleben zuhause und unterwegs im neuen Youtube-Kanal der Ensembles und Festivals des SWR - in voller Länge und phantastischer Bild- und Tonqualität.
Noch mehr Konzertmitschnitte, Berichte und Bilder:
http://SWRClassic.de/konzer...
Konzerthighlights | SWR Web Concerts
Erleben Sie Konzerte aus der Welt von SWR Classic – zuhause und unterwegs.
53:27
Eschenbach | Mahler: 1. Sinfonie, Titan | SWR Symphonieorchester
- Duration: 53 minutes.
SWR Classic
239 views
5 days ago
40:22
Afkham | Brahms: 2. Sinfonie, op. 73 | SWR Symphonieorchester
- Duration: 40 minutes.
SWR Classic
191 views
5 days ago
11:08
Barto | Eschenbach | Mozart: Konzert-Rondo A-Dur KV 386 | SWR Symphonieorchester
- Duration: 11 minutes.
SWR Classic
181 views
5 days ago
20:16
Anton Bruckner: Geistliche Chorwerke | SWR Vokalensemble
- Duration: 20 minutes.
SWR Classic
84 views
1 day ago
7:13
Iulia Maria Dan | Verdi: „Tu del mio Carlo al seno – Carlo vive?" | DRP | SWR Classic
- Duration: 7 minutes, 13 seconds.
SWR Classic
41 views
5 days ago
26:31
Eschenbach | Beethoven: 8. Sinfonie, op. 93 | SWR Symphonieorchester
- Duration: 26 minutes.
SWR Classic
88 views
5 days ago
35:47
Slobodeniouk | Strawinsky: Petruschka (Original 1911) | SWR Symphonieorchester
- Duration: 35 minutes.
SWR Classic
55 views
5 days ago
38:01
Capuçon | Afkham | Schostakowitsch: 1. Violinkonzert, op. 77 | SWR Symphonieorchester
- Duration: 38 minutes.
SWR Classic
117 views
5 days ago
4:40
Antonín Dvořák: Slawischer Tanz Nr. 8 | DRP | SWR Classic
- Duration: 4 minutes, 40 seconds.
SWR Classic
58 views
5 days ago
5:51
George Gershwin: Ouvertüre zum Musical „Girl Crazy" | DRP | SWR Classic
- Duration: 5 minutes, 51 seconds.
SWR Classic
58 views
5 days ago
6:45
Iulia Maria Dan | Rossini: „Bel raggio lusinghier" aus „Semiramide" | DRP | SWR Classic
- Duration: 6 minutes, 45 seconds.
SWR Classic
49 views
5 days ago
Instrumente im SWR Symphonieorchester
Orchestermitglieder erklären ihr Instrument.
4:23
Klarinette | Dirk Altmann | Instrumente im Symphonieorchester | SWR Classic
- Duration: 4 minutes, 23 seconds.
SWR Classic
104 views
5 days ago
3:27
Violine | Peter Lauer | Instrumente im Symphonieorchester | SWR Classic
- Duration: 3 minutes, 27 seconds.
SWR Classic
52 views
5 days ago
5:06
Fagott | Eckart Hübner | Instrumente im Symphonieorchester | SWR Classic
- Duration: 5 minutes, 6 seconds.
SWR Classic
37 views
5 days ago
4:14
Tuba | Jürgen Wirth | Instrumente im Symphonieorchester | SWR Classic
- Duration: 4 minutes, 14 seconds.
SWR Classic
38 views
5 days ago
2:54
Bratsche | Jean-Éric Soucy | Instrumente im Symphonieorchester | SWR Classic
- Duration: 2 minutes, 54 seconds.
SWR Classic
33 views
5 days ago
4:07
Horn | Horst Ziegler | Instrumente im Symphonieorchester | SWR Classic
- Duration: 4 minutes, 7 seconds.
SWR Classic
31 views
5 days ago
4:29
Violoncello | Panu Sundqvist | Instrumente im Symphonieorchester | SWR Classic
- Duration: 4 minutes, 29 seconds.
SWR Classic
29 views
5 days ago
3:12
Querflöte | Tatjana Ruhland | Instrumente im Symphonieorchester | SWR Classic
- Duration: 3 minutes, 12 seconds.
SWR Classic
29 views
5 days ago
3:43
Posaune | Frank Szathmáry-Filipitsch | Instrumente im Symphonieorchester | SWR Classic
- Duration: 3 minutes, 43 seconds.
SWR Classic
27 views
5 days ago
4:23
Pauke | Jochen Brenner | Instrumente im Symphonieorchester | SWR Classic
- Duration: 4 minutes, 23 seconds.
SWR Classic
21 views
5 days ago
3:28
Schlagzeug | Franz Bach | Instrumente im Symphonieorchester | SWR Classic
- Duration: 3 minutes, 28 seconds.
SWR Classic
23 views
5 days ago
4:09
Harfe | Ursula Eisert | Instrumente im Symphonieorchester | SWR Classic
- Duration: 4 minutes, 9 seconds.
SWR Classic
19 views
5 days ago
20:16
Anton Bruckner: Geistliche Chorwerke | SWR Vokalensemble
- Duration: 20 minutes.
84 views
1 day ago
7:30
Arvo Pärt: Nunc dimittis | SWR Vokalensemble
- Duration: 7 minutes, 30 seconds.
39 views
1 day ago
24:51
Morton Feldman: Rothko Chapel | SWR Vokalensemble
- Duration: 24 minutes.
29 views
1 day ago
5:45
Jing Wen, Violine, China | Musiker aus aller Welt | SWR Classic
- Duration: 5 minutes, 45 seconds.
82 views
5 days ago
40:22
Afkham | Brahms: 2. Sinfonie, op. 73 | SWR Symphonieorchester
- Duration: 40 minutes.
191 views
5 days ago
10:00
Afkham | Brahms: 2. Sinfonie, op. 73, 4. Satz | SWR Symphonieorchester
- Duration: 10 minutes.
34 views
5 days ago
5:27
Afkham | Brahms: 2. Sinfonie, op. 73, 3. Satz | SWR Symphonieorchester
- Duration: 5 minutes, 27 seconds.
16 views
5 days ago
9:31
Afkham | Brahms: 2. Sinfonie, op. 73, 2. Satz | SWR Symphonieorchester
- Duration: 9 minutes, 31 seconds.
35 views
5 days ago
15:31
Afkham | Brahms: 2. Sinfonie, op. 73, 1. Satz | SWR Symphonieorchester
- Duration: 15 minutes.
20 views
5 days ago
7:13
Iulia Maria Dan | Verdi: „Tu del mio Carlo al seno – Carlo vive?“ | DRP | SWR Classic
- Duration: 7 minutes, 13 seconds.
41 views
5 days ago
6:45
Iulia Maria Dan | Rossini: „Bel raggio lusinghier“ aus „Semiramide“ | DRP | SWR Classic
- Duration: 6 minutes, 45 seconds.
49 views
5 days ago
5:51
George Gershwin: Ouvertüre zum Musical „Girl Crazy“ | DRP | SWR Classic
- Duration: 5 minutes, 51 seconds.
58 views
5 days ago
1:29
SWR Classic - Klangvielfalt erleben
- Duration: 89 seconds.
478 views
5 days ago
53:27
Eschenbach | Mahler: 1. Sinfonie, Titan | SWR Symphonieorchester
- Duration: 53 minutes.
239 views
5 days ago
40:22
Afkham | Brahms: 2. Sinfonie, op. 73 | SWR Symphonieorchester
- Duration: 40 minutes.
191 views
5 days ago
11:08
Barto | Eschenbach | Mozart: Konzert-Rondo A-Dur KV 386 | SWR Symphonieorchester
- Duration: 11 minutes.
181 views
5 days ago
4:23
Klarinette | Dirk Altmann | Instrumente im Symphonieorchester | SWR Classic
- Duration: 4 minutes, 23 seconds.
104 views
5 days ago
38:01
Capuçon | Afkham | Schostakowitsch: 1. Violinkonzert, op. 77 | SWR Symphonieorchester
- Duration: 38 minutes.
117 views
5 days ago
5:45
Jing Wen, Violine, China | Musiker aus aller Welt | SWR Classic
- Duration: 5 minutes, 45 seconds.
82 views
5 days ago
9:40
Eschenbach | Beethoven: 8. Sinfonie, op. 93, 1. Satz | SWR Symphonieorchester
- Duration: 9 minutes, 40 seconds.
60 views
5 days ago
26:31
Eschenbach | Beethoven: 8. Sinfonie, op. 93 | SWR Symphonieorchester
- Duration: 26 minutes.
88 views
5 days ago
5:51
George Gershwin: Ouvertüre zum Musical „Girl Crazy“ | DRP | SWR Classic
- Duration: 5 minutes, 51 seconds.
58 views
5 days ago
3:27
Violine | Peter Lauer | Instrumente im Symphonieorchester | SWR Classic
- Duration: 3 minutes, 27 seconds.
52 views
5 days ago
4:40
Antonín Dvořák: Slawischer Tanz Nr. 8 | DRP | SWR Classic
- Duration: 4 minutes, 40 seconds.
58 views
5 days ago
SWR Musikvermittlung
1:04
Wie klingt Stadt? | SWR Classic
- Duration: 64 seconds.
SWR Kindernetz
1,143 views
1 year ago
2:22
Trickfilm zur "Rhapsody vom Städtele" | SWR Classic
- Duration: 2 minutes, 22 seconds.
SWR Kindernetz
786 views
1 year ago
25:22
Die Premiere (Folge 20) | Romeo feat. Julia | Kindernetz
- Duration: 25 minutes.
SWR Kindernetz
38,455 views
4 years ago
1:15
Musikprojekt "Explodierende Schubladen | SWR Classic
- Duration: 75 seconds.
SWR Kindernetz
514 views
2 years ago
2:18
Rhapsody vom Städtele | SWR Classic
- Duration: 2 minutes, 18 seconds.
SWR Kindernetz
612 views
1 year ago
3:21
Backstage mit Malte | SWR Classic
- Duration: 3 minutes, 21 seconds.
SWR Kindernetz
536 views
2 years ago
4:52
Interview mit Malte - "Singen kann doch jeder" | SWR Classic
- Duration: 4 minutes, 52 seconds.
SWR Kindernetz
1,122 views
2 years ago
