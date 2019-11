Published on Nov 1, 2019

In a topsy-turvy Group B game in Goiania, it was Ecuador who finally sealed victory and a place in the Round of 16. Johan Mina was the hero, as his fierce drive just four minutes from time gave the South Americans all three points.



