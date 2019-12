Published on Dec 4, 2019

Canadian Hamelin proudly owns one bronze, one silver, and three Olympic gold medals in Short Track Speed Skating. The Canadian started his medal collection Turin 2006 and steadily expanded it during Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014, and PyeongChang 2018. We show you all of his Olympic medal races!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com