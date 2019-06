Published on Jun 6, 2019

Eight-year-old Zhou Yi, from Jilin Province, northeast China, is the youngest skater in his team. He has been learning figure skating for three years and claimed the title of boys group at the 18th Youth Games of Jilin Province last year. Zhou trains on ice for more than two hours after class. In recent years, Jilin Province has implemented programmes promoting ice and snow activities. Large numbers of winter sports talents were trained. Xinhua/Xu Chang