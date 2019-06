Published on Jun 12, 2019

Seventeen-year-old, Jody Brown of Jamaica, could star at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in France! Jamaica has qualified for the first time in the history of its women's team. Hear what this means to her, in her own words, in this exclusive interview brought to you by the Women of Football on the Olympic Channel.



