Published on Apr 11, 2019

Brazil women come out on top in a hard-fought final against Team USA at Beijing 2008 to seal their first Olympic volleyball title.



What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com