Published on Jan 9, 2017

The wait is over. The FIFA FIFPro World11 2016, as voted for by thousands of professional players, was revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards™ ceremony in Zurich on 9 January 2016. The 11 stars that earned a place in the FIFA FIFPro World11 2016 are: Manuel Neuer, Dani Alves, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo.