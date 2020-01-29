Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Ignite More DATING Rumors!

Published on Jan 29, 2020

It’s been less than two weeks since news broke that Rihanna and her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel split up, but that hasn’t slowed Rihanna from moving on with A$AP Rocky. OR at least that’s the word about town is!



What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and it looks like Rihanna might have Love On The Brain because just a couple weeks after her breakup, she’s out there playing the field and she is scoring!



And just in case you missed it, Rihanna and her super rich boyfriend of three years Hassan Jameel reportedly split up. The news broke around January 17th, but we’re still not really sure when they broke up, or why.



I guess this makes sense given how intensely private they both were about their relationship.



But now the Sun is out here reporting that RiRi and A$AP Rocky are in fact dating.



And for those of you who have been long time fans of these two, you know that they actually have a history.



Back in 2013, they were seen kissing “offscreen” while filming a music video together.



And they got a little handsy at the 2012 MTV VMAs.



Then just last year A$AP attended the 2019 Fashion Awards alongside Rihanna also wearing her brand Fenty as she won her first ever fashion award.



So regardless of if anything romantic had ever gone down between these two, they were at the very least close friends.



But now, about a week ago, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted together backstage at a concert and the world immediately started to ship them.



Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement about the possible couple.



One person wrote quote, “are rihanna and asap rocky actually together bc i swear to god if y’all are playing with me...these are my two favorite people we’re talking about”



Another said quote, “asap rocky n rihanna are finally dating? bless up”



And another wrote quote, “waIT?????????? rihanna and asap rocky are dating??????? about time????????????????????”



And the Sun is reporting that they’ve been spending more time together.



Their source said quote, “They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York. However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan. They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days.”



The source went on and said that while they are seeing each other, RiRi is still living her best single life.



They said quote, “It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky. She’s a newly single girl having fun.”



But we all know that Rihanna isn’t exactly known for talking about her relationships, so we aren’t expecting a hard confirmation anytime soon.



For now, we’re all just living in the moment thinking about how cute they WOULD be together.



But it isn’t just A$AP that the world is shipping Rihanna with now that she’s a single lady again.



Many of her fans are still shipping Ri with her rumored ex Drake.



And Us Weekly also recently reported that Rihanna was seen hanging out with Drake during Yams Day, which is a tribute concert celebrating the lives and losses of some of hip-hops biggest names.



The concert gets bigger and bigger every year, and this year it got appearances from people like all three of the ones we’ve been talking about -- A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, and Drake.



Did someone say love triangle?!



Anyway, a video was taken at Yams Day of Drake and Rihanna standing next to each other.



It’s just a second long clip, but it speaks volumes.



So maybe, just maybe, things are heating up between these two again.



Because the two have hung out quite a bit in the past year, even when Rihanna was still in a relationship with Hassan Jameel.



Like, back in October during Drake’s big birthday week. He threw a birthday party at Poppy in Los Angeles back in October.



And his birthday wish may have come true when Rihanna walked through the doors to his birthday party.



And apparently according to E! News, she was escorted by security straight to Drake’s table.



And it wasn’t just a brief appearance by Rihanna. E! reported that Rihanna stayed with Drake for several hours.



They were seen chatting and laughing at their table, where Drake kept buying bottles of Dom Perignon and Don Julio 1942.



And Drake responded to rumors that he might be getting back with Rihanna.



But I want to know what you guys think.



Do you ship Rihanna and Drake? Or are you team A$AP?



Let me know down in the comments below.



