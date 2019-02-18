China wants to put a solar farm in space by 2025

Published on Feb 18, 2019

Humanity uses a lot of energy, and while solar power here on Earth is doing a reasonable job of contributing to the electricity mix, scientists have long hypothesized that gathering the sun's energy from space would be a lot more effective. And now China says it's going to be the first to do exactly that, announcing plans to build an interstellar power station that will orbit the Earth at 36,000 kilometers.



Read more: https://www.engadget.com/2019/02/18/c...



Subscribe to Engadget on YouTube: http://engt.co/subscribe



Engadget's Buyer's Guide: https://www.engadget.com/buyers-guide/



Get More Engadget:

• Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/engadget

• Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/engadget

• Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/engadget

• Read more: http://www.engadget.com



Engadget is the original home for technology news and reviews.