Morgan Hurd reacts to amazing original gymnastics elements | All Around Bonus Content

Published on May 3, 2020

2020 American Cup winner Morgan Hudd commentates on some really amazing original gymnastics elements of past Olympic Games. Check out on her reactions to Russia's Svetlana Khorkina and Italy's Igor Cassina at Athens 2004, Elise Ray (USA) at Sydney 2000 and more!



Follow three of the world’s top gymnasts as they balance life as teenagers with dreams of winning gold at Tokyo 2020: https://oly.ch/AllAround_EN









Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔

http://oly.ch/Subscribe



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com