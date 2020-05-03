Morgan Hurd reacts to amazing original gymnastics elements | All Around Bonus Content

2020 American Cup winner Morgan Hudd commentates on some really amazing original gymnastics elements of past Olympic Games. Check out on her reactions to Russia's Svetlana Khorkina and Italy's Igor Cassina at Athens 2004, Elise Ray (USA) at Sydney 2000 and more!

