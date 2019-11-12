Bolivia's former president arrives in Mexico

Published on Nov 12, 2019

Former President Evo Morales was greeted by Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Morales told the waiting crowd that he had no plans to retire from politics.



He resigned on Sunday after weeks of protests following his disputed re-election.



Al Jazeera's John Holman joins us from Mexico City.









Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo reports from El Alto, Bolivia.

Al Jazeera's Mariana Sanchez joins us from La Paz, Bolivia.



