The World's Biggest Gear Reduction by designer and maker of prototypical machines, devices and tools Daniel de Bruin.
This machine visualizes the number googol. That's a 1 with a hundred zeros. A number thats bigger than the atoms in the known universe. This machine has a gear reduction of 1 to 10 a hundred times. In order to get the last gear to turn once you'll need to spin the first one a googol amount around. Or better said you'll need more energy than the entire universe has to do that. That boggles my mind.
This work is totally inspired by the work of Arthur Ganson. Machine in concrete.
