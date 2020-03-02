Published on Mar 2, 2020

The World's Biggest Gear Reduction by designer and maker of prototypical machines, devices and tools Daniel de Bruin.

This machine visualizes the number googol. That's a 1 with a hundred zeros. A number thats bigger than the atoms in the known universe. This machine has a gear reduction of 1 to 10 a hundred times. In order to get the last gear to turn once you'll need to spin the first one a googol amount around. Or better said you'll need more energy than the entire universe has to do that. That boggles my mind. ⁣

⁣

This work is totally inspired by the work of Arthur Ganson. Machine in concrete.

https://www.instagram.com/daniel_de_b...