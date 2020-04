Published on Apr 9, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#BTS #MapOfTheSoul7 #GangnamStyle



BTS just managed to break another MASSIVE YouTube record that another South Korean pop star had been holding onto for 7 years, and at this point, nothing surprises us with BTS! They are incredible and so is ARMY.



What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates from my Clevver home studio, and we all know that breaking records for BTS is about as natural as taking a breath of air.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr