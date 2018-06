Published on Jun 13, 2018

We look back at the journey to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. So many landmarks have been passed and tomorrow the first match will be played - Russia v Saudio Arabia. Which games are you most looking forward to?



More from Russia 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from Russia across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup